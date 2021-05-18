Amazon’s #1 best-selling 7.5-inch flat pry bar falls under $6 Prime shipped (1+ year low)

Amazon is offering the TEKTON 7.5-inch Flat Pry Bar (3305) for $5.77 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 17% off the going rate at Amazon, delivers 28% of savings when compared with Home Depot’s pricing, and newly marks the lowest offer we have tracked since late 2019. It doesn’t matter if you want to easily remove nails or make your way into narrow spaces, this pry bar will help you get the job done. There’s a nail slot on each end and one in the middle to ensure you’ll be able to pull from a variety of angles. This unit is comprised of high-strength forged and heat-treated steel to offer a durable design that’s built to last for many years to come. This #1 best-seller has garnered an average 4.8/5 star rating from well over 2,600 Amazon shoppers.

A look at Amazon’s list of best-selling pry bars will quickly convey the value of today’s offer. You’ll find that it’s hard to beat, with one of the most competitive options being this 5.5-inch solution at $7 Prime shipped. This offering costs more, but is actually smaller. That being said, if you prefer smaller tools, it may be worth considering.

TEKTON 7.5-inch Flat Pry Bar (3305) features:

Versatile, all-purpose contoured bar with broad flat end and high-leverage rocker end

Thin, sharpened chisel tips slide easily into the tightest cracks and crevices

Three nail slots (one at each end, one in the middle) lets you get at nails from any angle

High-strength forged and heat treated steel construction

Durable enamel finish resists rust and corrosion

