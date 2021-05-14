Aircraft-grade steel cables uphold NewAge’s Pro Wall Mounted Shelf at $95 (Up to $45 off)

Amazon is offering the NewAge Products Pro 2- by 4-foot Wall Mounted Steel Shelf for $94.99 shipped. That’s up to $45 off what Home Depot is charging, $25 in savings compared to Amazon’s six month average, and is a match for the second-best price we’ve tracked. Finally take charge of a cluttered garage with this heavy-duty wall-mounting shelf. It features a steel construction that’s paired support cables to uphold 600 pounds of weight. This unit can be mounted as close as 18 inches from the ceiling and the cables can be secured to wall studs, ceiling joists, and more. The entire thing spans 2 by 4 feet, providing quite a bit of room to get a bunch of items up and off the floor. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Alternatively you could opt for this Amazon Basics 3-Shelf Storage Unit at $46. It’s able to uphold 250 pounds of weight on each of its shelves. That means it can hold a max of 750 pounds, allowing you to elevate small and heavy items alike. It’s great for the kitchen, office, garage, and more.

Speaking of storage, did you see these highly-rated container sets from $18? You can also bag ClosetMaid’s Pantry Cabinet at $109. And if you’d just like to invest in space-saving gear going forward, this 158-piece tool kit is down to $37 alongside the Stamina Power Tower at $64 shipped. Peruse our dedicated home goods guide for even more notable discounts.

NewAge Products Pro Wall Mounted Steel Shelf features:

Includes: Pro Series White 2x4ft Wall Mounted Shelf

Elevated steel shelf storage for large bins and outdoor gear

600 lbs. weight capacity for each Wall Shelf attached directly to studs or joists

Aircraft-grade steel support cables tested to over 3,000 lbs.

High strength fasteners and hardware included for wood stud or concrete installation

Multiple installation options, as close as 18 in. from the ceiling

Support cables can be secured to wall studs, ceiling joists or other shelf units

