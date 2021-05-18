Samsung’s latest Galaxy Buds Pro now on sale from $145 (New low, Reg. $200)

Woot currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro in all three styles for $169.99. Shipping is free for Prime members with a $6 fee applying otherwise. You’ll also be able to score an open-box model complete with a 30-day warranty for $144.99. In either case, today’s offers are down from the usual $200 going rate and amount to as much as 28% in savings. Plus in the case of the open-box version, is the best discount to date.

Samsung’s latest earbuds live up to their pro designation with improved active noise cancellation that is joined by an Ambient Mode. You’ll also able to enjoy 28-hour playback per charge, IPX7 water-resistance, and seamless pairing to your Galaxy handset. We noted that they are “simply excellent” in our hands-on review, and Amazon customers back that claim with a 4.4/5 star rating from over 4,300 customers. Head below for more.

Those who can live without the latest and greatest from Samsung should consider option for the Galaxy Buds Live at $130 instead. You’ll still enjoy much of the same true wireless form-factor as above, but with a unique bean-shaped design and up to 21-hour playback. That’s also alongside active noise cancellation, which you can get a better idea of performance-wise in our hands-on review.

But if neither of those Samsung earbuds seem to be cutting it, head on over to our headphones guide for plenty of other price cuts. There are still quite a few discounts live in this 40% off Bose sale, including the popular ANC headphones 700 at $237. That’s alongside these ongoing AirPods Pro offers from $180, as well.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro features:

Escape and tune in to your own moment of Zen — all with a single tap. Your Galaxy Buds Pro puts intelligent Active Noise Cancellation at your fingertips. Relive the memories of every beat of your favorite song with an 11-mm woofer and 6.5-mm tweeter built into every earbud. Water won’t ruin your workout. Your IPX7 water-resistant Galaxy Buds Pro can keep the beat going even with a little rain. With Galaxy Buds Pro, you’ll feel confident you’re connected and heard.

