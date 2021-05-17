Save up to 40% on cert. refurb Bose ANC headphones, AirPlay 2 soundbars, more

The official Bose eBay storefront has now kicked off an extra 15% off sale on a collection of certified refurbished headphones, speakers, TV sound systems, and more. The discount will automatically be added at checkout and shipping is free across the board. Our top pick amongst all of the price cuts is the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 at $237.15. Having originally sold for $399, you’ll find a new condition pair selling for $379 at Amazon right now with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $0.50 and marking the second-best price of the year.

Bose Headphones 700 deliver active noise cancellation alongside 20-hour battery life, 11-levels of audio filtering, and onboard Alexa and Assistant control. If the recent release of AirPods Max have you thinking it’s time to get in the ANC headphones game, these cans are worth a close look considering the more affordable price tag. Over 20,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and ships with a 2-year warranty. Head below for more.

Just like the lead deal, everything in today’s Bose refurbished eBay promotion comes backed by a 2-year warranty alongside added assurance from a full refund guarantee to including accessories and more.

Other notable Bose deals:

Be sure to shop all of the price cuts today right here for everything else included in the Bose extra 15% off sale. Just after the launch of all the new lossless streaming functionality that came to Apple Music, we saw AirPods Pro go on sale from $170 to join the ongoing AirPods Max discounts.

Bose Headphones 700 features:

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 deliver everything you expect — and things you never imagined possible. Think of them as smart headphones that let you keep your head up to the world with easy access to voice assistants. Or confidently take a call with the most powerful microphone system for voice pickup. And then there’s Bose AR*, a first-of-its-kind audio augmented reality platform that makes astonishing new audio experiences possible.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!