Add two smartphone stands to your desk for under $4 each at Amazon (40% off)

Alles-Omoton Authorized (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its Smartphone Stands for $7.79 Prime shipped with the code SK6TXYCC at checkout. Down from $13, you’re saving 40% with this sale and it’s among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. These stands can be used for FaceTime calls or just propping your device up on a desk for work. You can use it to prop up just about any modern smartphone, including the latest iPhones, Samsungs, or Pixels. You can also use it to hold smaller/lighter tablets, like Amazon Kindles, Fire, and similarly sized devices. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If you need quantity over features, we’ve found a 4-pack of plastic smartphone/tablet stands for $7 at Amazon. They’re right around $1.75 each, which is pretty budget-focused. Just keep in mind that these won’t be nearly as robust as the metal builds in today’s deal. But, with four, the whole family can prop up their device with ease. Plus, it folds flat making it super simple to toss in a backpack or purse.

After picking up a smartphone stand, you’ll likely need some other accessories to finish setting up your desk. Well, our smartphone accessories guide and consequent daily roundup are an absolute must for picking up new things to use with your device. Whether you need an MFi Lightning cable, charging gear, or something else, we’ve got you covered.

More on Omoton’s Smartphone Stand:

Upgraded Stability: Reinforced aluminum (3 mm in thickness) is adopted to ensure much greater stability. Considering that it is 25% thicker than normal stands, this one may be the most solid cell phone stand you have tried.

Wide Compatibility: Compatible with E-Readers, Nintendo Switch,Mobile Phones of any size, such as iPhone 11 Pro XS Max XR x 6 6S 7 8 Plus, Galaxy Samsung S10+ S10e S10 S9+ S9 S8+ S8 S7 Note 10 9 8, LG, Sony, Moto, LG, Google Pixel, Nexus etc, even with a heavy case on.

Anti-Scratch & Anti-Slippery: It is equipped with larger silicone pads to protect your device from slipping or scratch during use.

