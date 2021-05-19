Smartphone Accessories: Braided Nylon MFi Lightning Cable 3-pack $9 (Save 30), more

APFEN (98% positive feedback) via Amazon is currently offering a 3-pack of its 90-Degree Braided Nylon MFi Lightning Cables for $9.09 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $13, today’s offer amounts to 30% in savings, comes within $1 of the all-time low, and is the second-best price to date. This 3-pack of MFi Lightning cables upgrade your charging kit with 90-degree designs that are not only more comfortable to use while holding an iPhone, but also put less stress on the cable. The braided nylon construction helps each one stand up to wear and tear over time and the 10-foot length ensures you can fuel up even when not directly next to an outlet. Over 21,700 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

This APFEN iPhone Charger right angle cable is a brilliant design for charging and using the device at the same time, or simply charging within limited space. With high quality nylon braided surface, this cable is more durable, tangle-free and long-term clean and no sweat, no fingerprint and no dirty. 90 degree angle to make life more convenient when you play the game. Its right-tip angle protects the plug and alleviates strain on your cable. Plug it into your laptop to charge and sync, or use your own wall/car charger with USB port to charge from anywhere. The extra long cable is convenient and provides you a free moving around the house while charging. Note: Keep away from fire.

