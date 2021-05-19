Skagen’s Falster 3 Steel Wear OS Smartwatch hits Amazon low at $118 (Reg. $200+)

Amazon is now offering the Skagen Connected Falster 3 Gen 5 Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch for $118 shipped. Regularly as much as $295, we have seen this model in the $200 range a few times this year with today’s offer marking a new Amazon all-time low. This is as much as $177 or 60% in savings. You’re looking at a Wear OS smartwatch compatible with both iPhone and Android devices. Centered around an attractive rounded display, the 4GB of storage, built-in GPS, and 1GB of RAM support Google Fit heart rate tracking, swimming stats, and plenty of other activities. Built-in Google Assistant, contact-less payments, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and a “genuine leather strap…backed with durable sweat resistant silicone” round out the feature set here. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Smartwatches powered with Wear OS by Google work with iPhone and Android Phones



Extend your battery life for multiple days with new, smart battery modes; magnetic USB rapid charger included; charge up to 80% in under an hour



Heart Rate & Activity Tracking using Google Fit; Built-in GPS for distance tracking; Swimproof design 5ATM; responses from Google Assistant – itÕs your own personal Google, always ready to help; Speed through checkout with your watch using Google Pay



