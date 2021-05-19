FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Skagen’s Falster 3 Steel Wear OS Smartwatch hits Amazon low at $118 (Reg. $200+)

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesSkagen
Reg. $200+ $118

Amazon is now offering the Skagen Connected Falster 3 Gen 5 Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch for $118 shipped. Regularly as much as $295, we have seen this model in the $200 range a few times this year with today’s offer marking a new Amazon all-time low. This is as much as $177 or 60% in savings. You’re looking at a Wear OS smartwatch compatible with both iPhone and Android devices. Centered around an attractive rounded display, the 4GB of storage, built-in GPS, and 1GB of RAM support Google Fit heart rate tracking, swimming stats, and plenty of other activities. Built-in Google Assistant, contact-less payments, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and a “genuine leather strap…backed with durable sweat resistant silicone” round out the feature set here. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below. 

We are still tracking some massive price drops on Mobvoi’s popular Wear OS TicWatch models. Deals start from $39 and you’ll find up to $100 in savings on models with a very similar feature set as today’s lead deal. 

Just be sure to check out this ongoing offer on the Garmin vivomove Luxe with dual displays as well as price drops on BMW’s official leather watch and the Timex T80 X PAC-MAN 34mm model as well. WE also recently caught a glimpse of Audemars’ new Black Panther watch, the G-SHOCK NASA release, new Rebel Pilot and Trench Run Star Wars multifunction watches from Citizen, and Nomad’s latest titanium and stainless steel Apple Watch bands

More on the Skagen Connected Falster 3:

  • Smartwatches powered with Wear OS by Google work with iPhone and Android Phones
  • Extend your battery life for multiple days with new, smart battery modes; magnetic USB rapid charger included; charge up to 80% in under an hour
  • Heart Rate & Activity Tracking using Google Fit; Built-in GPS for distance tracking; Swimproof design 5ATM; responses from Google Assistant – itÕs your own personal Google, always ready to help; Speed through checkout with your watch using Google Pay

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Skagen

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Load up your Kindle eBook library for summer reading by...
Apple Watch Series 6 styles now up to $133 off at Amazo...
Aduro’s 10,000mAh Qi Power Bank provides truly wi...
Let Siri unlock the front door, August’s latest HomeK...
Samsung’s Galaxy A71 smartphone packs 5G and a 6....
Apple Watch Leather Link band falls to all-time low at ...
See at night with this rechargeable 1,040-lumen LED fla...
Board game deals from $10.50: Wingspan, Charterstone, H...
Show More Comments

Related

$100 off

TicWatch Pro LTE Smartwatch with HRM, GPS, more now $100 off + more from $39

From $39 Learn More
Reg. $330

Fitbit Sense with Google Assistant has dropped to a new all-time low at $240 (Save 27%)

$240 Learn More

Latest Fossil Everett Hybrid Smartwatch unveiled with always-on display, HealthKit support, more

Order Now! Learn More
2021 low

Garmin vivomove Luxe has dual displays only visible when needed, more at $415 (Reg. $500)

$415 Learn More
Reg. $379

Bose ANC Headphones 700 are down to the best price yet at $254 (Save $125)

$254 Learn More
80% off

Load up your Kindle eBook library for summer reading by the pool from $2 today (Up to 80% off)

From $2 Learn More
From $329

Apple Watch Series 6 styles now up to $133 off at Amazon from $329

$133 off Learn More
Reg. $380+

WD 2TB Passport SSD with SD card reader, wireless streaming, more for $326 (Reg. $380+)

$326 Learn More