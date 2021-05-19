Jabra’s Elite 85t True Wireless Earbuds with active noise cancellation are $180 (Save $50)

Amazon is currently offering the Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Earbuds in three styles for $179.99 shipped. Down from its $230 going rate, you’re saving $50 with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $20 and matching the all-time low set just once before. Featuring 25-hour battery life with the companion charging case, Jabra Elite 85t arrive as the brand’s latest true wireless earbuds and are equipped with adjustable active noise cancellation. That’s alongside the ability to tweak EQ and sound profiles, six built-in microphones for taking calls, and a compact in-ear design that’s backed by IPX4 water-resistance. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 865 customers.

If going with Jabra’s latest and greatest doesn’t seem to be worth the extra cash in your opinion, consider opting for the previous-generation Elite 75t Earbuds at $130 instead. This pair of true wireless buds enters with a similar design alongside active noise cancelling features, but with 24-hour battery life and a form-factor that isn’t quite as resistant to water and dust. Or just go with the even more affordable Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds at $80 and call it a day.

But if you’re in the market for some cans that are a bit better for hi-fi listening, be sure to check out the discount we spotted earlier on these Philips Fidelio Open-Air Headphones. Currently on sale for $65, you’ll enjoy an over-ear design on this pair alongside 35% in savings. Or just check out our headphones guide for all of the other notable discounts this week.

Jabra Elite 85t true wireless earbuds have been engineered for a calls and music experience like never before, with fully adjustable Jabra advanced Active Noise Cancellation, 12mm speakers for big sound, up to 25 hours of battery (ANC on), and 6-mic technology with wind protection for amazing calls. And because it’s Jabra tech, it’s all crammed into a really tiny body. Because ANC doesn’t only stand for Active Noise Cancellation Jabra Elite 85t: Accept No Compromise.

