Score some Philips Fidelio Open-Air Headphones for Hi-Fi Apple Music at $65 (Reg. $100)

Phototech (98% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering the Philips Audio Fidelio L2 Over-Ear Open-Air Headphones for $64.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly between $85 and $100 at Amazon, today’s deal is up to 35% off and the lowest total we can find. If you’re looking for a traditional pair of headphones with a semi-open back design that won’t break the bank, today’s deal is worth a quick look. “Fidelio headphones meet the stringent standards required for the Hi-Res Audio stamp of quality.” The “hand-picked and paired” 40mm high definition drivers are joined by aluminum ear shells, a universal remote, mic, a 6.3mm adapter, and a storage pouch to complete the package. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,600 Amazon customers. More details below.

For something similar that is far more affordable, take a look at the OneOdio Wired Over Ear Headphones at $31. If its just a casual set of over-ears you’re after with solid 4+ star ratings, these might do the trick. Otherwise, just pick up a set of highly-rated Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for under $50 instead.

We also have notable offers on the Bose ANC Headphones 700 as well as offers on Samsung’s latest Galaxy Buds, ongoing price drops on AirPods Pro, and Sony’s Wearable Speaker System. Just be sure to browse through our roundup of headphones and DACs to take full advantage of Apple’s new Lossless Hi-Fi listening.

More on the Philips Audio Fidelio L2 Over-Ear Open-Air Headphones:

High Resolution Audio offers the best in audio performance, reproducing original studio master recordings more faithfully than 16bit/ 44. 1kHz CD formats. This uncompromising quality makes High Resolution Audio the best sound companion for the music lover. Fidelio headphones meet the stringent standards required for the Hi-Res Audio stamp of quality

Hand-picked and paired 40mm high definition drivers. The neodymium drivers respond to all your music’s dynamics. The design includes a vent in the centre which emphasises the middle and low frequencies, producing the acoustic energy that brings extended yet controlled bass and a transparent mid-range.

