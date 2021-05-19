Samsung’s Galaxy A71 smartphone packs 5G and a 6.7-inch AMOLED+ display at $100 off

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy A71 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $499.99 shipped. Typically fetching $600, you’re looking at $100 in savings with today’s offer marking the lowest we’ve seen in two months and dropping to the second-best price of the year. Samsung’s Galaxy A71 manages to deliver flagship features despite entering at a more affordable price tag, which is only even more true with today’s sale. Alongside the 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ Infinity Display and 5G connectivity, you’ll also find a quad sensor camera system with a 64MP main lens around back. Support for the new Android One UI completes the package alongside a 4.5/5 star rating from over 1,800 customers. Get a closer look in our announcement coverage and then head below for more.

If the included 128GB of storage won’t be enough for your photo collection or digital library, a great way to use some of the savings would be picking up Samsung’s best-selling 128GB EVO Select microSD card at $20. The Galaxy A71 comes decked out with expandable storage thanks to built-in microSD card slot, so this will allow you to effectively double the included memory for extra photos, video, and file space.

Over in our Android guide, you’ll find some additional ways to upgrade your smartphone without paying full price alongside some other hardware deals. Yesterday saw the first price cut of the year on Google Pixel 5, which is joined by Lenovo’s Smart Tab M10 Plus at $40 off. That’s alongside everything else in our Android guide, including all of the best app and game deals for your new device right here.

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G features:

All your favorite entertainment, memories and moments come to life on the large 6.7” Super AMOLED+ Infinity display. With vivid, true-to-life colors and rich contrast, this screen will elevate your viewing experience to the next level. Share, scroll and snap through a busy day with the Galaxy A71 5G UW’s long-lasting, fast-charging battery. Spend less time looking for an outlet and more time doing what you love with a battery that won’t quit before you do. And if you need a quick recharge, Fast Charging will have you fueled up in no time.

