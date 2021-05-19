This mid-century modern 24-inch sound bar is down to $42 (All-time low, Save 40%)

BESTISAN US (98% lifetime positive feedback from 2,500+) via Amazon is offering its 24-inch Sound Bar for $41.99 shipped once the on-page 40% off coupon has been clipped. That’s $28 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. This sound bar sports a mid-century modern appearance thanks to a woodgrain design along the top. It’s touted as producing “high-end audio” with “crystal-clear quality.” There are three different equalizer modes that allow you to quickly tweak it for movies, music, and dialogue. Despite wielding a compact 24-inch size, it still manages to deliver 60-watts of power. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, AUX, optical, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Want to put your new sound bar on the wall? If so, consider using some of today’s savings on VIVO’s Steel Universal Wall Mount Brackets at $10 Prime shipped. I use similar brackets to keep my soundbar mounted underneath my television and love the clean look. In fact, family and friends always tend to compliment me on it.

Since you’re here, there’s a good chance you may also want to have a look at Samsung’s QLED 75-inch 4K Smart TV at up to $900 off. Other notable discounts include Polk’s Home Theater Surround Sound System at $491 and Roku Ultra for $69. No matter which route you take, don’t forget that you can adopt this retro-inspired TV stand at 20% off.

BESTISAN 24-inch Sound Bar features:

Room-filling sound: 24 Inch 60 watt powerful speakers deliver a round, high-end audio experience with crystal-clear Audio quality.

3 different equalizer modes: fine tune your sound bar with 3 distinct equalizer modes (movie music, dialogue). be footloose and start to enjoy what you like.

Multiple wireless and wired connections: easily connect to the sound bar via Bluetooth 5.0 or standard audio cable Connection, AUX In, optical, coaxial input.

