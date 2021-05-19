FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to $900 on Samsung’s 2020 QLED 75-inch 4K AirPlay 2 Smart TV + more from $465

-
$900+ off $1,797

Firstclass TVs (99% positive feedback from thousands) via eBay Daily Deals is now offering the 2020 Samsung 75-inch 4K Quantum UHD Smart TV for $1,797 shipped. Or, you can score it with an extended 4-year warranty (our lead deal ships with 1-year) for $1,949 via BuyDig using code ARX24 at checkout. Regularly $2,700 and currently on sale for $2,199 via Best Buy or $2,130+ at Amazon, today’s offer is as much as $903 off the going rate, and more than $400 below the next best price. You’re looking at a Quantum HDR, 4K Ultra HD (2160p resolution) panel with AirPlay 2 support, Quantum AI upscaling, and Motion Rate 240 for action packed content and gaming. Alongside built-in voice commands via Google Assistant and Alexa, not to mention direct access to thousands of apps and streaming services, this model has four HDMI inputs, a pair of USB jacks, optical audio, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ethernet, and more. Rated 4+ stars from thousands at Amazon. More deals and details below. 

Just keep in mind, you can also get in the 75-inch TV game for less with this $1,100 Samsung Class Crystal UHD TU-8000 Series model. You’ll miss out on the AirPlay 2 functionality and those QLED pixels, but most folks won’t even be able to tell the difference unless they are side by side and the trade off is certainly going to be worth $700 for some. Hit up the list below for even more notable 4K smart TV deals. 

More ongoing 4K smart TV deals:

Then go dig in to our home theater guide for deals on Polk’s decked out Home Theater Surround Sound System and the Roku Ultra steaming media player, among even more right here

More on the Samsung 75-inch 4K Quantum UHD Smart TV:

Marvel at stunning clarity and detail while watching favorite movies on this 75-inch Samsung QLED Q80T Series Smart TV. The Quantum Processor 4K delivers quality visuals for an immersive entertainment experience, while Dolby Digital Plus technology produces powerful sound through the 60W speaker system. This Samsung QLED Q80T Series Smart TV supports voice control through Bixby, Alexa and Google Assistant.

