Polk’s decked out Home Theater Surround Sound System falls to 2021 low of $491

Amazon is offering Polk’s Audio MaginiFi Max SR Home Theater Surround Sound Bar for $491.12 shipped. Typically going for around $555, today’s discount shaves off $65 to mark a new 2021 low. Rearing seven drivers and tweeters for beyond-lifelike sound, this home theater audio setup comes complete with an 8-inch subwoofer and dual 3-inch complementary speakers. These combine to build a powerful soundscape with 5.1 SDA surround sound, plus customized audio modes for movies, music, and sports. You’ll find an HDMI-ARC input, three HDMI ports, an Optical port, Chromecast, and Bluetooth connectivity rounding out the hardware. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 500 customers, but you can check out our hands-on review for a closer look.

If you can live without the best of the best, there are still plenty of ways to upgrade your home theater without breaking the bank. TCL offers an 80W digital surround sound bar with Bluetooth connectivity and unique sound modes, all for just $49 shipped. You can even keep some of the additional hardware, and upgrade to the Alto 6+ 240W sound bar with wireless subwoofer for $120. That way, you don’t have to sacrifice the boosted bass and premium sound quality, and save a ton over our lead deal. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 2,700 customers.

Polk MagniFi Max SR Home Theater System features:

The polk MagniFi MAX SR maximum-performance true 5.1 Home theater sound bar system includes the MAX sound bar, Wireless subwoofer and two Wireless surround speakers for a bigger, more dynamic surround sound. Optimized for movies, TV, sports and music, the MAX delivers an audio experience far beyond that of traditional sound bars. It features patented SDA surround technology for a wider, more immersive listening experience and polk Voice Adjust technology for crystal clear dialogue—and it’s equipped with polk Smart Remote technology, so it works with your TV’s remote control right out of the box.

