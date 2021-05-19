FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Home Depot takes up to $200 off tool combo kits from DEWALT, Milwaukee, RYOBI, more

Today only $200 off

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to $200 off a selection of combo tool kits from popular brands like DEWALT, Milwaukee, RYOBI, and more. Shipping is free across the board, with no-cost curbside pickup available in most instances. Our top pick is the DEWALT ATOMIC 20V MAX 3-Tool Combo Kit for $199. Normally fetching $349, today’s offer amounts to $150 in savings and matches our previous mention for the best price of the year. With three tools from the 20V MAX ecosystem, this DEWALT package includes a drill alongside impact driver and oscillating tool. That’s on top of a pair of batteries to swap between the tools and a carrying case to tote everyone around in. Over 2,800 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If the lead deal isn’t quite the right fit for your DIY setup, be sure to shop all of the offers in today’s Home Depot sale right here. You’ll find a collection of other discounts at up to $200 off ranging from entry-level kits to kickstart your weekend warrior abilities to higher-end packages for refreshing some of those worn down offerings. And with various brands like Milwaukee and RYOBI on top of DEWALT, there’s something for nearly every ecosystem, too.

Then head on over to our home goods guide for other ways to get in on the home improvement action for less. And then to carry over the spring cleaning mindset to your yard, don’t forget that we’re still tracking a pair of discounts on Greenworks electric lawn mowers at $80 off. Including both battery-powered and corded models, pricing starts at $165.

DEWALT 20V 3-Tool Combo Kit features:

This 20-Volt MAX Brushless Compact 2-Tool Combo Kit includes 1 cordless Drill/Driver, 1 cordless Impact Driver, two 20-Volt MAX Lithium-Ion Batteries, 1 charger and a carrying bag. At only 5.1 in. front to back, the cordless Impact Driver features a high performance brushless motor that delivers 1700 in./lbs. of torque and 3 LED lights to provide optimum illumination in dark spaces as you work. The cordless Drill/Driver features a high performance brushless motor that delivers 340 unit watts outs (UWO) and LED foot light to provide optimum illumination in dark spaces as you work.

