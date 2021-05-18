This Amazon-made gaming chair is down to $76.50 in a variety of colors (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Gaming Chair for $76.53 shipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and comes within $3 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you spend a lot of time perched in front of your desk, it may be time to refresh the chair you use each and every day. Thankfully Amazon has you covered with a racing-style gaming chair that boasts a “sleek, modern look.” It’s available in a variety of colors and no matter which option you choose, you’ll find padding throughout the back, seat, and armrests for comfort during long work days and gaming sessions. Rated 4+ stars from 57% of shoppers.

Amazon Basics Gaming Chair features:

Gaming or office chair with a sleek, modern look

Padded high backrest, seat, and arm rests comfortably support your body through long work sessions

Swiveling 5-point molded resin base with muted 360 degree caster wheels

Upgraded gas lift mechanism with side lever for adjusting chair height

Smooth, supple polyurethane faux leather upholstery

BIFMA certified for safety and durability

