This Amazon-made gaming chair is down to $76.50 in a variety of colors (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Gaming Chair for $76.53 shipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and comes within $3 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you spend a lot of time perched in front of your desk, it may be time to refresh the chair you use each and every day. Thankfully Amazon has you covered with a racing-style gaming chair that boasts a “sleek, modern look.” It’s available in a variety of colors and no matter which option you choose, you’ll find padding throughout the back, seat, and armrests for comfort during long work days and gaming sessions. Rated 4+ stars from 57% of shoppers.
Why not put today’s savings to work with MoKo’s tablet stand at $5 Prime shipped? This compact offering weighs in at under 2 ounces and folds flat when not in use. It’ll serve as a nice reward after scoring the lead deal and will pave the way for using a second screen while working, gaming, and the list goes on.
Keep the ball rolling when grabbing a one of these new desks from $30. You can also fill out your office or living room with this vibrant sofa at $439.50 shipped. And if you want something larger, check out this spacious sectional at $651. Finally, the retro gaming fans out there won’t want to miss Timex’s T80 X PAC-MAN Watch at $48.50.
Amazon Basics Gaming Chair features:
- Gaming or office chair with a sleek, modern look
- Padded high backrest, seat, and arm rests comfortably support your body through long work sessions
- Swiveling 5-point molded resin base with muted 360 degree caster wheels
- Upgraded gas lift mechanism with side lever for adjusting chair height
- Smooth, supple polyurethane faux leather upholstery
- BIFMA certified for safety and durability
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!