Samsung’s refurb 49-inch G9 UltraWide is now $700 off, more Odyssey monitors from $176

Trusted eBay seller DealParade (99.1% positive all-time feedback) is currently offering the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 1440p Curved Gaming Monitor for $999.99 shipped in certified refurbished condition. Originally fetching $1,700, today’s offer is $190 under the Amazon all-time low, and marks the best price to date. Samsung’s latest gaming monitor delivers a curved display to your battlestation with 49-inches of screen real estate. It packs a 1400p resolution alongside 1ms response time, both NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync, and a QLED panel. There’s also Infinity Core Lighting to add some extra flare to your setup on top of the DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB 3.0 connectivity. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 2,700 and you can get a closer look in our announcement coverage. Includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for more from $176.

Other Samsung Odyssey monitors on sale:

And speaking of battlestation upgrades, yesterday we saw a collection of LG’s UltraGear gaming monitors go on sale from $217. While you’re not looking at anything quite as eye-catching as the 49-inch behemoth on sale today, there are quite a few different models available at up to $244 off. Otherwise, you’ll want to give our PC gaming guide a look for all of the other best deals out there.

Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 Monitor features:

Game to your full potential with this 49-inch Samsung Odyssey dual-QHD gaming monitor. The 1 ms response time minimizes motion blur and ghosting for sharp details, while the NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync technology eliminate input lag for fast-paced gameplay. This Samsung Odyssey dual-QHD gaming monitor has Infinity Core Lighting to complement your gaming setup, and QLED technology ensures accurate color reproduction for immersive viewing.

