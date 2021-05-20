Bring elago’s Macintosh-inspired W3 Apple Watch Stand to your nightstand for $10.50

elago’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its W3 Apple Watch Stand for $10.44 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $12, today’s offer amounts to one of the first notable price cuts in months and is the best price of the year. Sporting a retro-inspired design, elago’s W3 stand brings a unique classic Macintosh vibe to your nightstand charging setup. Made of a soft silicone that won’t scratch your Apple Watch, this is a great way to take advantage of Nightstand mode while also showing off your admiration of classic Macs. Over 3,600 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating, largely agreeing with the takeaway from our hands-on review that this is a must-have for Apple fans. Head below for more.

Save even more when you ditch the retro Apple flair in favor of this even more affordable model from elago instead. Bringing this Apple Watch dock to your bedside table will only set you back $9, while still delivering Nightstand mode and a convenient place to refuel your wearable. It comes in a variety of colors and is backed by a 4.6/5 star rating from over 4,600 customers.

Then don’t forget that you can still save up to $100 on Apple Watch Series 6 styles. With a variety of models on sale, pricing starts at $329 to deliver some of the best prices of the year. We also just saw a collection of official styles go on sale from $38. Headlined by an all-time low on Apple Watch Leather Link band at $84, there are quite a few ways to elevate the look of your new wearable without ditching the more premium in-house Apple materials or designs.

elago W3 Apple Watch Stand features:

View your watch display through a blast from the past. The display lines up perfectly to seem as though it is the display of a classic monitor. Simply place your watch on the stand to charge it; keep this stand near your bed to allow use of key functions such as alarm clocks and messages. The elago W3 is made from scratch-free silicone to prevent damage to your watch and to prevent it from moving around when resting on a surface.

