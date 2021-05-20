Amazon is now launching the largest LEGO sale of the year, discounting a selection of all-new 2021 kits headlined by the new LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing Fighter for $40 shipped. Down from the usual $50 going rate, today’s offer saves you 20%, and is the very first price cut we’ve seen on the recent kit. Having launched at the beginning of the year, the latest LEGO recreation of the iconic X-Wing Starfighter stacks up to 474 pieces and measures over 12.5-inches long.

That’s alongside including four minifigures from A New Hope including Luke in his pilot uniform, Princess Leia, R2-D2, and the all-new General Dodonna who has never been included in a set before. In our hands-on review we praised that even though it’s a more compact build than previous X-Wings, there is still quite a bit of detail and some interesting building techniques that make it a must-have for Star Wars fans. Head below for more LEGO 2021 deals starting at $12.

Also on sale, we’re seeing the very first price cut on the new LEGO Technic Jeep Wrangler for $40 at Amazon, as well. Down from $50, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings and is a new all-time low. This 665-piece Technic creation assembles the iconic Jeep Wrangler complete with its signature yellow color scheme, a working winch, and functional suspension system. Get a closer look in our launch coverage right here.

Other notable LEGO 2021 deals:

Technic

Minecraft

City

Creator 3-in-1

Ninjago

Disney

This morning saw the launch of the new Everyone Is Awesome set from the LEGO Group just in time for Pride Month. Featuring 11 unique monochromatic minifigures, the upcoming creation debuts alongside the all-new 2,000-piece Friends apartment set. Plus, be sure to check out our latest LEGO review, which dives into this year’s most popular kit, the Bonsai Tree.

LEGO X-Wing Starfighter features:

Recreate scenes from the classic Star Wars trilogy with this awesome building toy for kids, featuring a LEGO brick-built version of Luke Skywalker’s iconic X-wing Fighter (75301). Includes Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and General Dodonna LEGO minifigures, each with weapons including Luke’s lightsaber, plus an R2-D2 LEGO droid figure for role-play adventures

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!