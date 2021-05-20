Ahead of Pride Month, the LEGO Group is unveiling its first creation to date specifically celebrating the diversity of the builders in its community. Delivering 11 monochromatic minifigures in various colors alongside a matching rainbow background display base, the upcoming Everyone Is Awesome set looks to finally give LGBTQIA+ builders some representation in the LEGO world. Head below for all of the details.

LEGO unveils new Everyone Is Awesome set

Stepping away from all of the licensed creations we’ve seen debut over the past few weeks, the LEGO Group is back today for the unveiling of a more unique creation. Stacking up to 346 pieces, the new Everyone Is Awesome set looks to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ members of the LEGO community with 11 monochromatic minifigures and a display base.

Each of the included minifigs are decked out in a single color. In the spirit of Pride Month, there’s all of the colors in the more well-known flag including red, orange, yellow, green, blue, and purple. That’s on top of some additional inclusions of light blue and pink, which are flanked by monochromatic black-and-white minifigures to complete the assemble. In many cases, we’re seeing some LEGO elements in colors that aren’t typically produced to pull off the unique single-color designs.

That’s alongside a matching display base, which features much of the same color theming throughout. The same 11 colors are represented here to fully dive into the rainbow effect. Each of the minifigures has their own spot on the base that staggers them in a more eye-catching position.

Arriving just in time for Pride Month

The new Everyone Is Awesome set from LEGO will be officially launching next month on June 1. It enters with a $34.99 price tag and will be available at LEGO.com alongside LEGO retail store locations.

9to5Toys‘ take:

After being teased for so long by the set’s creator, it’s nice to see an official unveil just in time for Pride Month, which the LEGO Everyone Is Awesome celebrates. I really appreciate that the LEGO Group not only released a set in the first place for all of the LGBTQIA+ builders in the community, but that the kit is as cool as it is. It would have been easy to unveil a model that doesn’t have mass appeal in the first place. But given how popular the whole monochromatic minifigure craze is in the LEGO world, it’s great to see a release that’s as display-worthy as it is sentimentally important.

The Everyone Is Awesome set also feels long overdue from the LEGO Group. Considering other brands like Apple have been releasing themed products for a few years now. But hey, better late than never! Let’s just hope that this isn’t a one-off, and that there are more brick-built creations in the same theme as today’s new release.

