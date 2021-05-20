Put a pair of PowerBlock EXP 50-lb. Adjustable Dumbbells in the gym for $265 (Reg. $350+)

Today only, Woot is offering a pair of PowerBlock EXP 50-pound Adjustable Dumbbells for $265 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $500, this set and very similar PowerBlock options sell for closer to $350 at Dick’s Sporting Goods and more like $369 at Amazon. Today’s offer is at least $85 off the next best price on a similar 50-pound PowerBlock setup and the lowest total we can find. A perfect addition to the home gym, these adjustable dumbbells go from 10- to 50-pounds to grow with you through your fitness journey. Not to mention how much space they save considering you’re looking at what would amount to something like 8 or 10 (or even more) individual dumbbells. You simply move the selector pin to adjust the “weight in seconds like a weight stack machine.” Rated 4+ stars and ships with a 5-year PowerBlock warranty. More details below.

While today’s lead deal is well-under the price on the comparable $399 Bowflex SelectTech D-Bell set, there are some more affordable adjustable options to consider. This FLYBIRD option, for example, comes in at $100 per dumbbell and can be purchased separately. The weight range isn’t quite as large, from 25- to 55-pounds, but they are certainly worth consideration for folks looking to get jacked and save some cash. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,800 Amazon customers.

Check out this $100 price drop on Apple Watch Series 6 to score a new workout companion, not to mention the adidas Final Sale Event for up to 50% off runners and fitness apparel. Then head over to our sports/fitness deal hub for additional offers including up to 66% off at MyProtein, this offer on the Weider Pro Weight Bench Kit, and even more home workout equipment from $63.50.

More on the PowerBlock EXP 50-pound Adjustable Dumbbells:

Pack big weight into small space with the PowerBlock® 50 lb. Adjustable Dumbbell Set. The advanced design reduces clutter and substitutes nine pairs of dumbbells in the space of one. Featuring a patented selector pin for easy adjustment, the set adapts like a selector stack machine you’d see at the gym. With a weight range of 10 to 50 lbs., this compact set allows you to sculpt muscles from the comfort of your home.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!