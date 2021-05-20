FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Put a pair of PowerBlock EXP 50-lb. Adjustable Dumbbells in the gym for $265 (Reg. $350+)

-
Sports-FitnesswootPowerBlock
Reg. $350+ $265

Today only, Woot is offering a pair of PowerBlock EXP 50-pound Adjustable Dumbbells for $265 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $500, this set and very similar PowerBlock options sell for closer to $350 at Dick’s Sporting Goods and more like $369 at Amazon. Today’s offer is at least $85 off the next best price on a similar 50-pound PowerBlock setup and the lowest total we can find. A perfect addition to the home gym, these adjustable dumbbells go from 10- to 50-pounds to grow with you through your fitness journey. Not to mention how much space they save considering you’re looking at what would amount to something like 8 or 10 (or even more) individual dumbbells. You simply move the selector pin to adjust the “weight in seconds like a weight stack machine.” Rated 4+ stars and ships with a 5-year PowerBlock warranty. More details below. 

While today’s lead deal is well-under the price on the comparable $399 Bowflex SelectTech D-Bell set, there are some more affordable adjustable options to consider. This FLYBIRD option, for example, comes in at $100 per dumbbell and can be purchased separately. The weight range isn’t quite as large, from 25- to 55-pounds, but they are certainly worth consideration for folks looking to get jacked and save some cash. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,800 Amazon customers. 

Check out this $100 price drop on Apple Watch Series 6 to score a new workout companion, not to mention the adidas Final Sale Event for up to 50% off runners and fitness apparel. Then head over to our sports/fitness deal hub for additional offers including up to 66% off at MyProtein, this offer on the Weider Pro Weight Bench Kit, and even more home workout equipment from $63.50

More on the PowerBlock EXP 50-pound Adjustable Dumbbells:

Pack big weight into small space with the PowerBlock® 50 lb. Adjustable Dumbbell Set. The advanced design reduces clutter and substitutes nine pairs of dumbbells in the space of one. Featuring a patented selector pin for easy adjustment, the set adapts like a selector stack machine you’d see at the gym. With a weight range of 10 to 50 lbs., this compact set allows you to sculpt muscles from the comfort of your home.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

woot

PowerBlock

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Regularly $200 TCL Alto 8+ 2.1 Sound Bar with built-in ...
Google’s official 10W Qi stand turns your Pixel i...
KitchenAid’s highly-rated carbon steel dish rack ...
Illuminate your campsite with two magnetic LED lanterns...
Samsung’s latest Galaxy Buds Pro now on sale from...
Cuisinart’s high-end 8-cup pour-over coffee brewe...
Huge clearance deals on Amazon Lightning cables from $6...
MyProtein now up to 66% off: 40-servings Clear Whey Pro...
Show More Comments

Related

28% off

Weider Pro Weight Bench Kit has all you need to get started at $143.50 (Reg. $199)

$143.50 Learn More

Green Deals: Amazon best-selling electric leaf blower hits best price in years at $15.50, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Hover-1 Switch 2-in-1 electric skateboard/scooter is great for kids at $150, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Jetson’s Eris Electric Scooter takes you around town this spring at low of $350, more

Learn More
Reg. $126+

Regularly $200 TCL Alto 8+ 2.1 Sound Bar with built-in sub now at $70 Prime shipped

$70 Learn More
New low

Nokia’s dual SIM 5.4 Android smartphone has a 48MP quad-camera array at a low of $180

$180 Learn More
20% off

The North Face, Sorel, Oakley, more extra 20% off during Steep and Cheap’s Memorial Day Sale

From $20 Learn More
85% off

Bring home a year of foodie magazine Bon Appetit for $4 right now (Reg. up to $30), more

$4/yr. Learn More