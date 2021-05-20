A nesting design makes this 3-piece end table set pop, now $52 shipped (35% off)

Amazon is offering the VECELO 3-piece Nesting End Tables for $51.99 shipped. That’s $28 off the typical rate there and comes within $3 of the lowest price we have tracked since July. If your setup doesn’t need three end tables out at all times, this set is worth a look. The set bundles a trio of tables, each of which is a slightly smaller than the one that came before it. This paves the way for nesting every piece within each other to free up space. Each table is waterproof, wear-resistant, and can be easily cleaned. Every unit features a 33-pound weight capacity. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
Once up and running, why not allow the full beauty of your end tables to shine through with these Pledge Multi-Surface Wipes at $4 Prime shipped? You’ll get 24 ready-to-use wipes that are ready to add a brilliant and protective shine. With more than 6,000 Amazon shoppers having left a review, the dust has settled at 4.7/5 stars.
Keep the home upgrades coming when grabbing one of Vari’s latest electric standing desks from $506. And if a standard solution will do, we’ve also spotted some options priced as low as $50. You can pair any of those with Amazon’s official gaming chair at $69.50. Finally, don’t forget that we’ve spotted refrigerators and freezers from $106.
VECELO 3-piece Nesting End Tables features:
- Package includes 3 tables. They can be separate or stack together, space-saving and easily conform in different occasions
- Waterproof and wear-resistant table top, easily clean with soft cloth. Protective foot caps prevent the floor from scratching
- Inverted triangle metal stent table legs ensures the stability and security. Easy to assemble, just screw the legs to the table tops
