A nesting design makes this 3-piece end table set pop, now $52 shipped (35% off)

Amazon is offering the VECELO 3-piece Nesting End Tables for $51.99 shipped. That’s $28 off the typical rate there and comes within $3 of the lowest price we have tracked since July. If your setup doesn’t need three end tables out at all times, this set is worth a look. The set bundles a trio of tables, each of which is a slightly smaller than the one that came before it. This paves the way for nesting every piece within each other to free up space. Each table is waterproof, wear-resistant, and can be easily cleaned. Every unit features a 33-pound weight capacity. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Once up and running, why not allow the full beauty of your end tables to shine through with these Pledge Multi-Surface Wipes at $4 Prime shipped? You’ll get 24 ready-to-use wipes that are ready to add a brilliant and protective shine. With more than 6,000 Amazon shoppers having left a review, the dust has settled at 4.7/5 stars.

Keep the home upgrades coming when grabbing one of Vari’s latest electric standing desks from $506. And if a standard solution will do, we’ve also spotted some options priced as low as $50. You can pair any of those with Amazon’s official gaming chair at $69.50. Finally, don’t forget that we’ve spotted refrigerators and freezers from $106.

VECELO 3-piece Nesting End Tables features:

Package includes 3 tables. They can be separate or stack together, space-saving and easily conform in different occasions

Waterproof and wear-resistant table top, easily clean with soft cloth. Protective foot caps prevent the floor from scratching

Inverted triangle metal stent table legs ensures the stability and security. Easy to assemble, just screw the legs to the table tops

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!