Whynter 13.8-cu. ft. stainless steel refrigerator or freezer hits Amazon low of $760 (Reg. $900)

-
Whynter
Reg. $900 $760

Amazon is offering the Whynter 13.8-cubic foot Upright Stainless Steel Freezer/Refrigerator (UDF-139SS) for $759.99 shipped. That’s $140 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $70. This premium appliance provides a nice-looking way to keep food and treats at your preferred temperature. The exterior is outfitted with stainless steel for a premium aesthetic that’s bound to dress up the appearance of your space. An LED screen along the front makes it a cinch to set your desired temperature. It can be used as either a refrigerator or freezer, making it a versatile option worth having. Inside you’ll find wire shelving and 13.8-cubic feet of storage. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If something smaller will do the trick, consider this Whynter 1.1-cubic foot freezer instead. It’ll only set you back $153, but bear in mind that it is over 12 times smaller. You’ll also forfeit a stainless steel exterior, which could be a deal breaker for some. That being said, if you’re primarily after a way to keep a few treats nearby, this could be a viable contender.

Why stop there when Monoprice’s Sous Vide Cooker is down to $47? And that’s not all, you can also cash in on Chefman’s XL 8-quart Digital Air Fryer for $80 in addition to Weber’s massive Ranch Charcoal Kettle Grill at $507+ off. For a long list of additional deals like these, be sure to peruse our dedicated home goods guide.

Whynter Stainless Steel Freezer/Refrigerator features:

  • Can be set as Refrigerator or Deep Freezer; Temperature range in Refrigerator mode : 35°F – 46°F; Freezer mode : Quick Freeze mode rapidly cools to -11°F(-24°C)”
  • Wheel rollers for easy mobility; LED temperature display; UL Certified and Energy Star rated
  • 4 sliding cabinet shelves; 4 removable freezer door rack shelves; 1 slide-out bulk storage basket
  • Soft interior lighting; LED temperature display; Product dimensions: 28” W x 30” D x 62” H

Amazon

