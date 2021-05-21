FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Anker’s pool party-ready Flare 2 Bluetooth Speaker + custom light show now $48 (Reg. $69)

-

Reg. $69 $48

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Soundcore Flare 2 Bluetooth Speaker for $47.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Originally $80, this model regularly fetches closer to $69 these days at Amazon where it is now at one of the best prices we have tracked. This “pool party-proof” speaker features IPX7 waterproof protection, the ability to link multiple units together, a 12-hour playtime, and custom sound profiles via the Soundcore App. As you can tell from the imagery above, this 360-degree Bluetooth model sports a “rainbow light show that pulses, phases, and shines to the beat of your music” as well as double light rings to shine down onto the dance floor — all of which can be customized via the aforementioned app as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

If you’re not interested in the light show here, there are far more affordable options out there and it doesn’t get much better than the OontZ Angle 3 when it comes to the budget-friendly category. Hitting well above its price range, this one comes in at $22 Prime shipped right now and carries stellar ratings from nearly 140,000 Amazon customers. It’s not quite as loud, or as waterproof, but it will certainly get the job done, inside or out, this summer for just over $20

Dive into our recent breakdown of the Amazon Echo smart speaker lineup right here, as well as our coverage of the latest Marshall Emberton Bluetooth models and this deal on Klipsch’s THX desktop speaker system. Then go check out our hands-on review of this summer’s most value-packed speaker, the Tribit StormBox Pro, and the new Anker speakers we caught our first glimpse of earlier this year. 

More on the Anker Soundcore Flare 2 Bluetooth Speaker:

  • 360° Immersive Sound: A portable Bluetooth speaker with Powerful 360°, bass-driven audio. Dual drivers and passive radiators combine with BassUp technology to generate a portable party with 20W of intense sound.
  • All-New Light Show: A totally reimagined rainbow light show that pulses, phases, and shines to the beat of your music. Double light-rings simultaneously shine down onto the dancefloor and up into the atmosphere for pumping floor-to-ceiling illumination.

