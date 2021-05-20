Klipsch’s THX desktop speaker system + sub drops to one of its best prices: $80 (Reg. $115+)

Amazon is now offering the Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 THX Certified Computer Speaker System for $79.99 shipped. Discount automatically drops in cart. Regularly as much as $140, this set more typically sells in the $115 range at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. It is currently listed at $109 via Walmart and today’s deal is $10 below our previous mention. This setup brings a 6.5-inch ported subwoofer and a pair of 3-inch satellite speakers to your desktop setup for a major upgrade over just about any built-in option out there. The black finish with copper accents will blend in nicely with most room decor and you’re looking at up to 260-watts of audio power, a standard 3.5mm audio input, and an “easy-to-use” control pod for adjusting the “THX certified” speaker system’s main volume and subwoofer gain. Rated 4+ stars from 4,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

When it comes to desktop audio upgrades, the first thing that comes to mind after today’s Klipsch deal is Logitech. Something like its Logitech Z207 2.0 Multi Device Stereo Speaker setup is a great alternative to today’s lead deal at $44 shipped. They won’t be quite as powerful, nor are you scoring the wireless sub here, but they will be nice upgrade and provide an arguably even cleaner look atop your workstation. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,200 Amazon customers.

More on the Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 THX Speaker System:

LEGENDARY SOUND EXPERIENCE FROM KLIPSCH AND THX – The Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 THX Certified Speaker System pairs the legendary sound of Klipsch audio with the revolutionary THX experience, filling the room with incredible sound for gaming, movies, or music

KLIPSCH MICROTRACTRIX HORN TECHNOLOGY makes a major contribution to the ProMedia’s amazing clarity. Their highly efficient design reproduces more sound from every watt of power, controlling the dispersion of that sound and sending it straight to your ears

