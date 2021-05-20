FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Klipsch’s THX desktop speaker system + sub drops to one of its best prices: $80 (Reg. $115+)

-
Amazonmac accessoriesklipsch
Reg. $115+ $80

Amazon is now offering the Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 THX Certified Computer Speaker System for $79.99 shipped. Discount automatically drops in cart. Regularly as much as $140, this set more typically sells in the $115 range at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. It is currently listed at $109 via Walmart and today’s deal is $10 below our previous mention. This setup brings a 6.5-inch ported subwoofer and a pair of 3-inch satellite speakers to your desktop setup for a major upgrade over just about any built-in option out there. The black finish with copper accents will blend in nicely with most room decor and you’re looking at up to 260-watts of audio power, a standard 3.5mm audio input, and an “easy-to-use” control pod for adjusting the “THX certified” speaker system’s main volume and subwoofer gain. Rated 4+ stars from 4,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

When it comes to desktop audio upgrades, the first thing that comes to mind after today’s Klipsch deal is Logitech. Something like its Logitech Z207 2.0 Multi Device Stereo Speaker setup is a great alternative to today’s lead deal at $44 shipped. They won’t be quite as powerful, nor are you scoring the wireless sub here, but they will be nice upgrade and provide an arguably even cleaner look atop your workstation. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,200 Amazon customers.  

Go browse through our recent buying guide for Amazon’s smart Echo speaker lineup as well as our review on Tribit’s all-new StormBox Pro — this summer’s most value-packed speaker. You’ll also find some great audio deals live in our home theater guide including this mid-century modern 24-inch sound bar as well as Polk’s decked out Home Theater Surround Sound System, just to name a couple. 

More on the Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 THX Speaker System:

  • LEGENDARY SOUND EXPERIENCE FROM KLIPSCH AND THX – The Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 THX Certified Speaker System pairs the legendary sound of Klipsch audio with the revolutionary THX experience, filling the room with incredible sound for gaming, movies, or music
  • KLIPSCH MICROTRACTRIX HORN TECHNOLOGY makes a major contribution to the ProMedia’s amazing clarity. Their highly efficient design reproduces more sound from every watt of power, controlling the dispersion of that sound and sending it straight to your ears

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

klipsch

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Elgato’s Wave:3 Microphone upgrades your streaming se...
Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 10W 2-in-1 Qi Charging Pa...
Rare price drop puts AKAI’s APC Key 25 USB MIDI K...
Save up to $155 on TCL’s 6.47-inch 10 Pro unlocke...
Bring elago’s Macintosh-inspired W3 Apple Watch S...
Amazon 1-day USB hub and Thunderbolt cable sale up to 5...
Apple’s previous-generation 11-inch iPad Pro is d...
Amazon has Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ with 22-hour ba...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $130

Monoprice’s Bluetooth Soundbar + wireless sub upgrades your audio for $85 shipped (Reg. $130)

$85 Learn More
Save $86

Apple’s new 24-inch M1 iMac sees first Amazon discount as a pre-order, more up to $86 off

Amazon low Learn More
Review

Review: THX Onyx DAC amp delivers powerful mobile audio clarity [Video]

Learn More
Save $65

Polk’s decked out Home Theater Surround Sound System falls to 2021 low of $491

$491 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Galaxy S21 Ultra hits Amazon low, VIZIO HDMI 2.1 55-inch 4K TV $500, Anker MagSafe charger $16, more

Learn More
Reg. $126+

Regularly $200 TCL Alto 8+ 2.1 Sound Bar with built-in sub now at $70 Prime shipped

$70 Learn More
New low

Nokia’s dual SIM 5.4 Android smartphone has a 48MP quad-camera array at a low of $180

$180 Learn More
20% off

The North Face, Sorel, Oakley, more extra 20% off during Steep and Cheap’s Memorial Day Sale

From $20 Learn More