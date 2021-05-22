FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This 18-inch wrecking bar is yours for $9.50 Prime shipped (Save 20%)

20% off $9.50

Amazon is offering the TEKTON 18-inch Wrecking Bar for $9.51 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is comes within $0.43 of the lowest price we have tracked for over a year. Today’s deal paves the way for expanding your collection of tools without breaking the bank. You’ll get an 18-inch wrecking bar that’s “forged from hex bar stock for ultimate strength.” On one end you’ll find a “sharp, precisely-machined chisel” that’s ready to fit and then help you expand tight spaces. Other functions include a high-leverage hook and deep V nail slot. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

For slightly less you could simplify your box opening experience and many other tasks with a couple of CRAFTSMAN Utility Knives at $4.50 each. Both units come with three backup blades, ensuring you’re able to easily unbox future deliveries for months (if not years) to come. Well over 3,000 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.1/5 star rating.

Since you’re here, there’s a good chance you’ll also want to have a look at yesterday’s multi-tool and knife roundup from $4.50. Leading the pack is SOG’s 4-in-1 Pen, which can even write when upside down. Other notable discounts include Kidde’s 13-foot Fire Escape Ladder at under $28, these Gorilla Grip All-Purpose Work Gloves for $3.50 Prime shipped, and today’s batch of fitness equipment from $8.

TEKTON 18-inch Wrecking Bar features:

  • Forged from hex bar stock for ultimate strength
  • Sharp, precisely-machined chisel ends slide into cracks and crevices
  • High-leverage hook end with deep V nail slot
  • Durable enamel finish resists rust and corrosion

