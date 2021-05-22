Take precautions with Kidde’s 13-foot Fire Escape Ladder at under $28 (Save 30%)

Amazon is offering the Kidde 13-foot Fire Escape Ladder for $27.80 shipped. That’s 30% off the typical rate there and comes within $0.62 of the lowest price we have tracked over the last two years. Ensure your family is prepared if a fire ever strikes with this highly-affordable safety ladder. It’s made with two-story homes in mind and “attaches quickly to most common windows.” The unit is “flame-resistant, durable, and sturdy” and has been “tested to 1,000 pounds.” When not in use it collapses into a compact form-factor that can be easily stored under a bed, inside a closet, and the list goes on. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Alternatively, you could invest in a fire extinguisher. This First Alert Standard Home offering is $19 Prime shipped, allowing you to spend a fair amount less while also managing to take precautions. It’s ready to fight fires fueled by wood, paper, trash, plastic, gasoline, and much more. Nearly 18,000 Amazon shoppers have agreed on an average 4.8/5 star rating.

While you’re at it, why not protect your eyes with two pairs of Amazon Basics Safety Goggles at $12.50 Prime shipped? You can also cash in on Gorilla Grip All-Purpose Work Gloves at $3.50. And if you’d like to upgrade your home, check out Char-Broil’s 5-burner gas grill from $178.50, Christopher Knight’s Mid-Century Modern Sofa at $364, along with today’s fresh batch of exercise deals from $8.

