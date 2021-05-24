FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon wil leave this sofa at your door for $278 (Reg. $330)

Reg. $330 $278

Amazon is offering the Lifestyle Solutions Grayson Sofa for $277.99 shipped. That’s $52 off the typical rate there and delivers a price that’s only been beaten twice in well over a year. Anyone on the hunt for a new sofa won’t want to overlook this cost-conscious solution. It boasts “thick” and “plush” cushions across the seat and along the back. The entire thing spans 32 x 80.3 x 32.7 inches, which is on par for what you can expect with similar sofas. It’s touted as being a great solution for homes and offices alike. If your current sofa is in good shape, this provides an affordable way to upgrade and then donate your existing couch to someone who needs it. Rated 4+ stars from 65% of Amazon shoppers.

Today’s savings will go a long way when you reinvest a bit of it back into a can of Scotchgard at $10 Prime shipped. Spraying this onto your new sofa will prevent stains from setting in. After it’s been applied, liquids will roll off instead of soaking in. Scotchguard is odorless and dries clear, leaving you with all the benefits and no visual change.

Since you’re here, be sure to also peek at Christopher Knight’s Mid-Century Sofa while it is down to $350 shipped. No matter which couch you land on, why not modernize your living room with this floating asymmetrical TV console at $124.50? And keep the ball rolling with this 3-piece nesting end table set for $49.

Lifestyle Solutions Grayson Sofa features:

  • Our rolled-arm Grayson chair has a thick, plush seat cushion and back for comfort and style. It’s the ideal side chair to the Grayson sofa for engaging in conversation.
  • Chic and minimalist, this chair’s tufted back and tapered square faux wooden legs add to its sleek profile. It will be a complementary addition to your home or office space.
  • This chair is 32″ L x 80.3″ W x 32.68 H” and has a weight capacity of 264 lbs. It’s easy to assemble, and no tools are required.

