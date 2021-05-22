Your modern living room awaits: Martin’s Floating Asymmetrical TV Console is $124.50 (Reg. $160)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Martin's Floating Asymmetrical TV Console is $124.50 (Reg. $160)

Reg. $160 $124.50

Amazon is offering the Martin Furniture Asymmetrical Floating Wall Mounted TV Console for $124.43 shipped. That’s $35 off the typical rate there and comes within $3 of the lowest price we have tracked over the last year. Want to differentiate the look of your space from others? If so, this floating shelf is certainly worth considering. It’s able to hold up to 70 pounds, ensuring it can easily handle game consoles, streaming media players, and much more. Adding this to your living room, home office or bedroom is a great way to modernize its look and feel. The entire thing spans 60 x 11.8 x 8.5 inches and weighs in at 35 pounds. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’re here, there’s a good chance you are drawn to the look of floating shelves. Todays’s savings leave you with enough left over to also grab this 4-pack at $19 Prime shipped. With these you will be able to promote the look throughout your entire home. Well over 12,600 Amazon shoppers have left a review and the dust has settled at 4.2/5 stars.

Keep the ball rolling when you also grab Christopher Knight’s Aidan Mid-Century Modern Sofa at $364 shipped. Other discounted home upgrades include this 3-piece nesting end table set at $52 in addition to a mid-century modern 24-inch sound bar for $42. While you’re at it, why not upgrade your wardrobe with these Diesel watches from $84 or perhaps a Ferrari-branded timepiece from $72.50.

Martin Furniture Asymmetrical Floating TV Console features:

  • Product dimensions – 60” L x 11.8” D x 8.5” H | Weight – 35 lbs.
  • Easy assembly required
  • Holds audio/video components
  • Mounts to the wall creating a floating media storage unit

