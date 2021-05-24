Switch to wood pellets while Masterbuilt’s Smoke Hollow 30-inch Grill is $211.50 (All-time low)

Amazon is offering the Masterbuilt Smoke Hollow 30-inch Pellet Grill (SH19261019) for $211.48 shipped. That’s $89 off the going rate found at retailers like Masterbuilt and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Allow your cooking skills to soar with Masterbuilt’s pellet grill. This 30-inch offering provides you with 996-square inches of space, ensuring you have plenty of room to prepare for the whole family. Power, temperature, cook, and smoke times are all controlled digitally, taking the fuss out of getting settings just the way you like. Rated 4+ stars from 73% of Amazon shoppers.

Today’s savings let you kick off your grilling adventures with a 20-pound bag of Bear Mountain BBQ Apple Wood Pellets at $17 Prime shipped. These are comprised of 100% hardwood and aim to “infuse all-natural, robust flavor and tenderness into your next meal.” At this price you’ll spend well under $1 per pound, a cost that will get you going without breaking the bank.

If a propane-fueled solution will do the trick, be sure to check out Char-Broil’s 5-burner from $178.50. No matter which route you go, we’ve got some other discounts that could pair nicely with today’s purchase. One example includes these Gorilla Grip All-Purpose Work Gloves at $3.50 Prime shipped, which could be useful when cleaning up. Plus, don’t forget to burn some calories at home with this best-selling exercise bike at $102 and keep yourself hydrated with GiiVEN’s Stainless Steel Double-Wall Insulated Bottle at $5.50.

Masterbuilt Smoke Hollow 30-inch Pellet Grill features:

Digital panel controls on/off, temperature, cook and smoke time

10 Smoke settings let you control the amount of smoke produced

Reversible, porcelain-coated, cast iron smoke + sear grates allow you to smoke low-and-slow BBQ recipes, or use the sear side for high heat grilling

Two porcelain-coated warming racks and two porcelain-coated cast iron grill grates for 996 square inches of total cooking area

