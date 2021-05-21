Get cooking this summer with Char-Broil’s 5-burner gas grill from $178.50 shipped (Reg. $279)

Lowe’s is offering the Char-Broil Performance 5-burner Propane Gas Grill for $188 shipped. Those with a Lowe’s Advantage Credit Card (free to sign up) will save an additional 5%, dropping the price to $178.60 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $279, you’d pay $273 at third-parties on Amazon and today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time for this grill. Offering five burners, this large grill also has a 14,000 BTU sear burner if you just want to put the finishing touches on a perfectly-cooked steak before eating. There’s also LED-illuminated control knobs which both add style and functionality, should you cook in the dark. Plus, the electronic ignition system allows for a safe and reliable start every time. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

On a tighter budget, or just need something that takes up a smaller footprint? Well, we’d recommend picking up this compact Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill. You can grab it from Amazon for $21, which is quite a bit below today’s deal. However, you’ll need charcoal, and there are no illuminated knobs, sear burners, or features that you’ll find above.

If you’re planning to grill while working outside this summer, why not pick up Gorilla’s Polly Yard Cart? It’s on sale for $118 right now, which is a fairly decent drop from its $150 or more normal going rate. With the ability to tote around up to 1,200-pounds, this cart is up to the task for whatever you need to throw in it.

More on the Char-Broil Gas Grill:

Feature packed and accessory-ready for increased cooking versatility

Lid-mounted temperature gauge to easily monitor the inside temperature of your grill

Side shelves are Gear Trax enabled and include a cup holder and bottle opener accessory

LED-illuminated control knobs for ambient light and distinctive style

Porcelain-coated cast iron grates for heat retention and rust-resistance

14,000 BTU sear burner for high heat searing

