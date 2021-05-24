This Darth Vader dusk-to-dawn night light is $6 alongside a 10-pack in another style at $12

Amazon is offering the Star Wars Vader Dusk-to-Dawn LED Night Light for $6.21 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 22% off the typical rate there and comes within $0.31 of the lowest price we have tracked over the last year. Why settle for a standard night light when you can put Darth Vader to work instead? This authentic solution bears the “commanding presence of Darth Vader” and automatically illuminates a soft red light whenever it gets dark. An LED is used for light, keep energy usage to a minimum while also ensuring that it’s ready to last a lifetime. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find a discounted bundle that works out to roughly $1 per night light.

We’ve also spotted this 10-pack of Lights by Night Mini Dusk-to-Dawn LED Night Lights for $11.90 Prime shipped at Amazon. While all of on-page bundles of this night light are a great deal, this specific offer takes 15% off typical pricing and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. These night lights feature a design that is about as minimalistic as possible. A compact, circular shape ensures that secondary wall outlets will remain easily accessible after these are plugged in. Like the deal above, each unit features a built-in dusk-to-dawn light sensor which automatically toggles power once the surrounding area has become dark. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Why stop there when there are a bunch of other potential home upgrades that are notably marked down right now? A few examples include this floating asymmetrical TV console at $124.50, in addition to Christopher Knight’s Mid-Century Modern Sofa at $350 shipped, a 3-piece nesting end table set at $49, and even KitchenAid’s highly-rated carbon steel dish rack at $25.

Star Wars Vader Dusk-to-Dawn LED Night Light features:

Star Wars Authenticity – Representing the commanding presence of Darth Vader, this night light emits a soft red light from within the helmet and up the wall

Light When You Need It – With light-sensing technology, this night light automatically turns ON at dusk and OFF at dawn

Cost Saving – Long-life LED greatly reduces energy consumption, helping you save money all year long

