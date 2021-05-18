KitchenAid’s highly-rated carbon steel dish rack now $25 (Up to 50% off) + more from $8

Woot is now offering a host of notable deals on kitchenware from KitchenAid, RachaelRay, Cuisinart, and more with offers starting from $8 Prime shipped. Otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. One standout is the KitchenAid Low Profile Dishrack for $24.99. Regularly $50 and currently fetching $45 at Amazon, this is up to 50% off the going rate and the lowest total we can find. A perfect option for smaller kitchens or for scoring some additional rack space for summer cookouts, it has a space saving design that makes it easy to store as well as a wire frame construction to give the dishes room to breathe. Features include a “utensil holder, space for bowls and glasses, slots for dishes, and hooks for mugs.” Carbon steel construction and an angled drainage spout round out the package here. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 11,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

You could save some cash with this Sweet Home Collection Dish Drainer at just over $18 Prime shipped. But if you’re anything like me, having a few of these $6 drying pads in the cupboard is really all you’ll need for larger meal cleanups and the like. They can really come in handy when there’s too much for the dishwasher/drying rack or just when you’re looking to avoid leaving dishes sitting in the machine for too long.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Woot kitchenware sale for additional deals from $8. You’ll find kettles, coffee makers, food containers, storage, and much more.

Then check out some of our ongoing cooking deals like the Amazon best-selling Rabbit silicone and steel Wine Bottle Stoppers, this price drop on the Monoprice Sous Vide Cooker or Anova’s Precision Cooker Pro, new Amazon lows on brim’s temperature-controlled gooseneck kettle, and this Whynter 13.8-cu. ft. stainless steel refrigerator. Plus, you’ll find even more right here.

More on the KitchenAid Low Profile Dishrack:

COMPACT RACK: dish drying rack is sized to fit smaller kitchen counter spaces

OPEN DESIGN: wire frame construction provides breathing room for air drying

ROOM FOR VARIOUS DISHES: rack features a utensil holder, space for bowls and glasses, slots for dishes, and hooks for mugs

DURABLE CONSTRUCTION: wire frame rack is made of carbon steel; utensil holder and tray are made of plastic

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!