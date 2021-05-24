FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Don’t let allergies hold you back: Vicks Personal Steam Inhaler now $38 (Reg. up to $50)

Amazon is now offering the Vicks Personal Sinus Steam Inhaler with Soft Face Mask for $37.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $50 like it currently fetches at Walmart, today’s offer is a new Amazon 2021 low and the best price we can find. Perfect for those that struggle with sinus and congestion issues, seasonal allergies, and more, this is a personal steam inhaler with no filters required that’s great for “5-15 minute treatments.” You can use the Vicks menthol pads for extra blast of minty steam, but it works just fine without them as well. Vicks says its “soothing steam penetrates nasal, sinus and throat passages for fast relief.” Rated 4+ stars from over 8,500 Amazon customers. More details below. 

Now, if you do want to give the menthol pads a try, you can currently score a 6-pack for just $4.40 Prime shipped on Amazon. They carry stellar ratings from over 22,000 customers and are made to work in tandem with your new personal inhaler. This price is among the lowest we have tracked as well, so stock up now if you think you’re going to want the added menthol blast. 

More on the Vicks Personal Steam Inhaler:

  • PERSONAL STEAM INHALER – Vicks Personal Sinus Steam Inhaler provides non-medicated warm steam for temporary symptomatic relief from cough, congestion & allergies in a quick treatment. Compatible with menthol Vicks VapoPads (not included) for added comfort
  • QUICK AND EASY TO USE – Get fast relief in a quick 5-15 treatment with this Vicks steam inhaler, no filters are required and it’s designed to work with tap water
  • COUGH AND CONGESTION RELIEF – This personal steam inhaler features an ergonomic designed face mask, for targeted delivery of pure, 99 99% germ free steam. Soothing steam penetrates nasal, sinus and throat passages for fast relief

