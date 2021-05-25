FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Anker’s Qi pad-equipped wireless PowerCore 10000mAh power bank now at $22 (40% off)

-
Smartphone Accessories
40% off $22

The official Anker Amazon store is now offering its Wireless PowerCore 10000mAh Portable Charger and Power Bank for $21.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply apply code ANKER1615011 at checkout to redeem the special price. Regularly $36, that’s nearly 40% off the going rate and one of the lowest prices we have tracked. This is essentially a 10000mAh power bank with a pair of 12W USB ports for charging all of your gear. But there’s also a Qi-certified wireless charging pad mounted along the top that delivers a 5W wireless charge to your smartphone, AirPods, and more. It ships with the USB-A to USB-C input cable and a travel pouch as well as an 18-month warranty and a 4+ star rating from over 2,100 Amazon customers. More details below. 

There really aren’t very many comparable options out there for less than $22 with a 10000mAh capacity and this feature set. You could save slightly more with an off-brand model like this one, but it is hard to recommend those over the trusted and affordable Anker option above. Having said that, if you’re willing to drop down to the 4000mAh on the mophie PowerStation Plus Mini, you can also drop your spending down to $16 Prime shipped as well. 

Just make sure you swing by our latest Anker roundup for even more notable deals on the brand’s accessories including the first major discount on its new PowerWave MagSafe Pad Slim and more from $18. WE also just saw the Anker eufyCam 2 Pro HomeKit Secure Video systems go on sale just after the announcement of its new eufy Outdoor Cam/Pro

More on the Anker Wireless PowerCore 10000mAh Portable Charger:

  • Wireless Charging, Anywhere: With PowerCore, simply place your Qi-certified phone or accessory on the center of the pad for an easy wireless charge up to 5W.
  • Simultaneous Charging: Get a 5W wireless charge for your phone or wireless earbuds while charging another device via one of two 12W USB ports. (12W total max output)
  • Charge While Recharging: Connect PowerCore’s USB-C input port to a wall charger and still get a wireless charge for your phone at the same time.

