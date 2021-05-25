Apple’s Smart Folio for previous-generation iPad Pro on sale from $63 (Reg. up to $99)

Amazon is curretly offering the Apple Smart Folio for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $84 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $99, today’s offer marks one of the first notable price cuts overall. matches our previous mention for the all-time low, and is the best price in months.

Apple’s Smart Folio magnetically snaps onto either one of Apple’s latest iPads and features a soft polyurethane material. Alongside covering both the screen as well as back of your device and providing sleep and wake functionality, it also doubles as a stand for watching videos or taking notes. While this accessory is geared towards the previous-generation iPad Pro, if the reports on the Magic Keyboard compatibility are any indication this Smart Folio should also work with the new M1 iPad Pro, too. Head below for more.

Those rocking Apple’s latest iPad Air or previous-generation 11-inch iPad Pro can also save on the compatible Apple Smart Folio, with Amazon dropping the price to $63. Down from the usual $79 going rate, today’s offer is $2 under our previous mention and marking a new all-time low. You’ll find a nearly identical feature set here as on the lead deal, just with support for the 11-inch models in Apple’s iPad lineup.

And then speaking of, yesterday the week kicked off with a series of new all-time lows going live on the latest iPad Air. Bringing down prices to as low as $550, you’ll be able to save on entry-level models alongside Wi-Fi + Cellular configurations and more at up to $79 off.

iPad Pro Smart Folio features:

The Smart Folio for the 11-inch iPad Pro offers protection for both the front and back. It also provides open-to-wake and close-to-sleep functionality. You can fold the Smart Folio into different positions to create a stand for reading, viewing, typing, or making FaceTime calls.

