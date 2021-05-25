FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Tackle at-home repairs with this 39-piece tool kit for $18 Prime shipped (New low)

Amazon is offering the DNA MOTORING 39-piece Portable Tool Kit for $17.91 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 22% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. It doesn’t matter if you just bought your first home or simply need to replenish your tool repertoire, this kit is an affordable way to get the job done. It aims to provide everything needed to accomplish general repairs and handle small projects around the house. Examples of what you’ll get include a hammer, utility knife, pliers, a tape measure, and much more. Everything fits into a convenient carrying case for easily hauling it all from one place to the next. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If your needs are basic, the kit above could be overkill. This paves the way for you to drastically reduce spending with a Stalwart 6-piece Hand Tool Set at $9 Prime shipped. You’ll get six helpful items: a hammer, two screwdrivers, tweezers, pliers, and a measuring tape. As with the lead deal, everything can be easily hauled and organized using the included case.

The deals are far from over. Earlier today we spotted LG’s CordZero Cordless Stick Vacuum from $229.50 and prior to that we found notable discounts on Amazon’s 12V/800mA car battery charger + maintainer at $16.50, a variety of pocket knives and multi-tools from $7, and even a solid price drop on Kidde’s 13-foot Fire Escape Ladder at under $28.

DNA MOTORING 39-piece Portable Tool Kit features:

  • The compact case measures 12. 5”x7. 5”x3. 25” and is made of ABS plastic keeps everything, clean organized and easy to use.
  • Well thought out components that include hammer, knife, scissors, tape measure, pliers, hex keys and screwdrivers.
  • Great starter tool set comes with the right tools to cover a variety of common household needs

