Smith & Wesson, Caterpillar, CRKT, and other knives/multi-tools from $6 (Up to 43% off)

Amazon is offering the Smith & Wesson 5.3-inch Stainless Steel Folding Knife (CKLPB) for $5.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This Smith & Wesson offering is a folding pocket knife that measures 5.3 inches once expanded. The blade itself spans 2.3 inches and is comprised of high-carbon stainless steel. Weight clocks in at just one ounce, making it a cinch to keep in your pocket, backpack, and more. It’s a solid pick for taking on your next outdoor adventure, opening a batch of Amazon deliveries, and much more. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find more knife and multi-tool deals up to 43% off.
More knife and multi-tool deals:
- Stalwart 4-piece Telescoping Tool Kit: $13 (Reg. $16)
- Caterpillar 13-in-1 Multi-Tool: $11.50 (Reg. $20)
- Delayed shipping
- TAC Force 5-inch Folding Knife: $9 (Reg. $11)
- CRKT K.E.R.T. EDC Keyring Micro-Tool: $10 (Reg. $12)
- Gentlemen’s Hardware Key/Headphones Carabiner: $7.50 (Reg. $10)
- View all…
Once you’re done picking your favorites from the list above, check out SOG’s 4-in-1 Tactical Pen which can write upside down alongside more multi-tools and knives from $4.50. Plus, you can stay quenched when out and about with GiiVEN’s Stainless Steel Double-Wall Insulated Bottle at only $5.50. And if you’re planning to go camping sometime soon, consider grabbing two magnetic LED lanterns at $7.50 each.
Smith & Wesson 5.3-inch Folding Knife features:
- 5.3 inch (13.5 cm) overall length with a blade length of 2.3 inches (5.8 cm) and a weight of 1 ounce
- Blade is made of reliable 7Cr17MoV High Carbon Stainless Steel with a black, S.S. handle
- Quick and easy access with the convenient size and ambidextrous thumb knobs making it ideal for everyday carry
- Have confidence that the blade will not slip with the security of the frame lock
