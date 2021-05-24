Smith & Wesson, Caterpillar, CRKT, and other knives/multi-tools from $6 (Up to 43% off)

Amazon is offering the Smith & Wesson 5.3-inch Stainless Steel Folding Knife (CKLPB) for $5.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This Smith & Wesson offering is a folding pocket knife that measures 5.3 inches once expanded. The blade itself spans 2.3 inches and is comprised of high-carbon stainless steel. Weight clocks in at just one ounce, making it a cinch to keep in your pocket, backpack, and more. It’s a solid pick for taking on your next outdoor adventure, opening a batch of Amazon deliveries, and much more. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find more knife and multi-tool deals up to 43% off.

More knife and multi-tool deals:

Smith & Wesson 5.3-inch Folding Knife features:

5.3 inch (13.5 cm) overall length with a blade length of 2.3 inches (5.8 cm) and a weight of 1 ounce

Blade is made of reliable 7Cr17MoV High Carbon Stainless Steel with a black, S.S. handle

Quick and easy access with the convenient size and ambidextrous thumb knobs making it ideal for everyday carry

Have confidence that the blade will not slip with the security of the frame lock

