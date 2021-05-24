FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Smith & Wesson, Caterpillar, CRKT, and other knives/multi-tools from $6 (Up to 43% off)

-
AmazonSports-FitnessSmith & Wesson
43% off From $6

Amazon is offering the Smith & Wesson 5.3-inch Stainless Steel Folding Knife (CKLPB) for $5.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This Smith & Wesson offering is a folding pocket knife that measures 5.3 inches once expanded. The blade itself spans 2.3 inches and is comprised of high-carbon stainless steel. Weight clocks in at just one ounce, making it a cinch to keep in your pocket, backpack, and more. It’s a solid pick for taking on your next outdoor adventure, opening a batch of Amazon deliveries, and much more. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find more knife and multi-tool deals up to 43% off.

More knife and multi-tool deals:

Once you’re done picking your favorites from the list above, check out SOG’s 4-in-1 Tactical Pen which can write upside down alongside more multi-tools and knives from $4.50. Plus, you can stay quenched when out and about with GiiVEN’s Stainless Steel Double-Wall Insulated Bottle at only $5.50. And if you’re planning to go camping sometime soon, consider grabbing two magnetic LED lanterns at $7.50 each.

Smith & Wesson 5.3-inch Folding Knife features:

  • 5.3 inch (13.5 cm) overall length with a blade length of 2.3 inches (5.8 cm) and a weight of 1 ounce
  • Blade is made of reliable 7Cr17MoV High Carbon Stainless Steel with a black, S.S. handle
  • Quick and easy access with the convenient size and ambidextrous thumb knobs making it ideal for everyday carry
  • Have confidence that the blade will not slip with the security of the frame lock

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

Smith & Wesson

About the Author

Save 20% on LEGO Star Wars buildable helmets, battle pa...
Enjoy a haircut at home with this cordless trimming kit...
Twelve South’s BookBook case protects your iPhone...
WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSDs pack 7,000MB/s speeds from $12...
This highly-rated leather Apple Watch band is down to a...
Amazon’s 12V/800mA car battery charger + maintain...
Dell’s latest XPS 13-inch 11th Gen. Laptops fall ...
Load up on Amazon Basics AA or AAA rechargeable batteri...
Show More Comments

Related

41% off

SOG’s 4-in-1 Pen writes upside down, more multi-tools and knives from $4.50 (Up to 41% off)

From $4.50 Learn More
33% off

Score six mini pocket knife keychains for under $2 each (Save 33%, 3-year low)

$2 each Learn More
44% off

It’s hard to beat GiiVEN’s Stainless Steel Double-Wall Insulated Bottle at $5.50 (Save 44%)

$5.50 Learn More
Reg. $144+

Originally $450 Harman Onyx Studio 4 Speaker with Siri access now $100 in all three colorways

$100 Learn More
Amazon low

Switch to wood pellets while Masterbuilt’s Smoke Hollow 30-inch Grill is $211.50 (All-time low)

$211.50 Learn More
Save 20%

Save 20% on LEGO Star Wars buildable helmets, battle packs, much more from $12

From $12 Learn More

Samsung unveils new flagship 43-inch 4K Smart Monitor with Assistant/Alexa, HDR10, more

Learn More
40% off

Enjoy a haircut at home with this cordless trimming kit at a low of $28 shipped (40% off)

$28 Learn More