LG CordZero Cordless Stick Vacuum with 80-min. dual-battery system from $229.50 (Reg. $450+)

Amazon is now offering the LG CordZero Cordless Stick Vacuum in matte red for $349.99 shipped in brand new condition. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Outside of the refurbished options on eBay that drops down to $229.49 with the code PICKCR4SUMMER, today’s offer is the lowest price we can find on a brand new model. Regularly up to $500 and more like $450 at Amazon, today’s deal is as much as $100 off and the lowest we can find. Alongside 140AW suction power, 5-step HEPA filtration, and the adjustable wand length, this model also has a pair of quick release batteries to that let you “clean and charge at the same time for up to 80 minutes of uninterrupted performance.” It also ships with a docking station, combination tool, power carpet nozzle, and the crevice tool. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More details below. 

While you could save even more with something like the BISSELL PowerGlide Pet Slim Cordless Stick Vacuum at $230, an even more affordable alternative is the Shark Navigator Freestyle Upright Stick Cordless model. It sells for $130 at Amazon where it caries stellar ratings from over 12,800 customers. You won’t get the dual battery system, or as modern a design, but it will get the job done for less than half the price. 

Just be sure to check out the new budget-friendly eufy HomeVac S11 Lite cordless stick vacuum that just launched earlier this month as well as our hands-on impressions of the  ECOVACS DEEBOT N8+ with vacuuming autonomy and a dirt disposal unit. Then head over to our home goods guide for more household essential deals including the Monoprice Sous Vide Cooker, this offer on Masterbuilt’s Smoke Hollow 30-inch Grill, and today’s Home Depot event with up to $500 off riding mowers and much more. 

More on the LG CordZero cordless stick vacuum

Keep your rooms spotless with this LG CordZero cordless stick vacuum. Dual quick-release rechargeable batteries let you charge a backup while cleaning, and the portable charging stand offers three modes for ease of use. Length adjustment sets this LG CordZero cordless stick vacuum to the perfect size for all your home cleaning tasks.

