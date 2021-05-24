FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s 12V/800mA car battery charger + maintainer falls to $16.50 Prime shipped

-
$16.50

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 12V/800mA Car Battery Charger for $16.60 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 15% off the typical rate and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked since July. Despite wielding a compact design, this Amazon-branded offering is ready to be your car battery backup solution. It functions as both a charger and maintainer, paving the way for you to easily top off your vehicle’s battery. Not only is it compatible with cars, but also motorcycles, boats, and more. Plugging it into a 120V outlet will produce 12V/800mA of power. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

And if your vehicle has an underlying odor that always seems to come back, why not use some of today’s savings on Armor All’s Smoke X Car Air Freshener and Purifier? It only costs $6 and is powerful enough to destroy “smoke and other stubborn odors.” More than 4,200 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.5/5 star rating.

Since you’re here, there’s a good chance you may also want to cash in on some of the related discounts we’ve discovered. Examples include up to 37% off iOttie chargers and car mounts along with these Gorilla Grip All-Purpose Work Gloves at $3.50 Prime shipped. And if you need a new pocket knife or multi-tool, we just unraveled Smith & Wesson, Caterpillar, CRKT, with more from $6.

Amazon Basics 12V/800mA Car Battery Charger features:

  • Battery charger for cars, motorcycles, boats, and more; fully charges and maintains the appropriate storage voltage
  • Compatible with lead acid, absorbed glass mat (AGM), and gel type batteries; fused alligator clips for easily connecting to a battery
  • Plugs into a 120V outlet and outputs 12V at 800mA; spark proof with reverse polarity protection

