Official Samsung wireless charging pads from $30: Convertible, DUO, and 2021 models

-
Smartphone Accessories
25% off From $30

We have now spotted some notable deals on official Samsung charging solutions from $30 via Amazon. You can score the Samsung Wireless Convertible Charging Pad/Stand for $39.99 shipped. That’s 20% off the regular $50 price tag, matching the previous deal price, and the lowest total we can find. This one can spit out up to 9-watts of power across its dual-coil convertible design that allows it to lay flat or in an upright position for smartphones, wireless earbud cases, and more. Other features include an LED indicator will let you know if your device is using Fast Wireless Charging, LED indicators with night time dimming capabilities, and a clean minimal design. Rated 4+ stars from over 10,500 Amazon customers and you’ll find more Samsung charging gear deals below. 

If the convertible design isn’t doing anything for you, check out the $19 Anker PowerWave Stand instead. This one can spit out 10-watts of power and is ready for just about any Qi-enabled smartphone in portrait or landscape orientation. Rated 4+ stars from over 65,000 Amazon customers, it is about as reliable as it gets. Make sure you check out this deal on the brand’s new MagSafe solution and the rest of today’s Samsung charging deals below from $30. 

More Samsung charger deals:

We also spotted some solid price drops on ESR’s highly-rated MagSafe car or desk charging stands from $15 today alongside ongoing offers on Belkin SoundForm Elite Alexa/Assistant speakers with Qi charging pads. Just be sure to take a look at the high-end designer-level Volonic Valet 3 charging pad as well. 

More on the Samsung Wireless Convertible Charging Pad:

  • KEEP WATCHING WHILE YOU CHARGE: Two charging coils inside allow you to comfortably keep your eyes on the screen without changing the orientation. Place it in landscape to finish your TV show or, if you’re in the middle of a video call, you can keep your phone upright.
  • PLACE IT DOWN, CHARGE UP FAST: Get back to your work or playtime quickly with the Fast Wireless Charging capability. Harnessing a maximum of 9W of power, it helps ensure you don’t have to wait too long to get back to 100% battery.

