Save 40% on ESR’s highly-rated MagSafe car or desk charging stands from $15

ESR’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its HaloLock Dashboard Wireless Charger for $20.99 when code L9EEKSS3 has been applied at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $35, today’s offer amounts to 40% in savings, is $8 under our previous mention, and marks a new all-time low. As one of ESR’s latest charging accessories, its new HaloLock car mount was designed with iPhone 12 handsets in mind thanks to built-in MagSafe capabilities. Alongside keeping your smartphone in view while on-the-road thanks to an adjustable, telescoping design, it’ll also refuel your handset at 7.5W speeds. Over 155 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating and we found this mount to be a compelling option for bringing MagSafe on-the-road in our Tested with 9to5Toys review. Head below for more.

If you’d prefer to take advantage of the MagSafe-compatible charging at-home instead, ESR’s official Amazon storefront is also offering its HaloLock Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand for $14.99 when code BPP40PBB has been applied at checkout. Down from $25, you’re looking at the same 40% discount as above as well as a new all-time low. This one sports the same 7.5W charging speeds as the more car-friendly model, but with an even more ergonomic design and weighted base. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Speaking of upgrades to your car, we’re currently tracking a series of discounts on popular iOttie iPhone and Android accessories. Ranging from car mounts to charging stations and more, pricing here starts at $17. Whether you could use a new way to keep a smartphone in view during summer road trips or a refreshed desktop charger, the up to 37% in discounts are certainly worth a look.

ESR HaloLock Dashboard Wireless Charger features:

Fast charging enabled by intelligent heat management offers speeds nearly identical to official MagSafe chargers; 18W QC adapter required. Powerful magnetic lock secures your phone over even the roughest roads; official MagSafe case or ESR HaloLock case recommended. Quickly switch between portrait and landscape navigation with a full ring of magnets

