Belkin SoundForm Elite Alexa/Assistant speakers with Qi charging pads on sale from $150

Amazon is currently offering the Belkin SoundForm Elite Hi-Fi Alexa Smart Speaker for $149.99 shipped. Having originally sold for $300, it has been trending around $200 as of late with today’s offer saving you 25%, matching our previous mention, and coming within $6 of the all-time low. Those who prefer Google Assistant can score that model for $200, down from its usual $300 going rate.

Whether you’re looking to simplify the desk or nightstand, Belkin’s SoundForm Elite is ready to deliver thanks to a 2-in-1 design. It combines a smart speaker with a 10W Qi charging station, allowing you to listen to music throughout the day or drift off to sleep with some ambient tunes, all while refueling a smartphone. Other notable features here include onboard access to either Alexa or Assistant, as well as hi-fi audio, and smart home control. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more.

A great alternative to consider would be grabbing Anker’s Soundcore Wakey at $74 instead. This option does ditch the built-in voice control and smart home control, but will offer a pretty similar experience otherwise. It pairs a Bluetooth speaker with 10W Qi charger, and even packs an integrated LED clock. Learn more in our hands-on review.

But if you’re just looking for something to serenade you by the pool this summer, be sure to have a look at the discount we spotted this morning on the Anker Flare 2. This portable Bluetooth speaker arrives with an IPX7 waterproof design alongside the novel inclusion of RGB lighting at $48. Otherwise, our portable Bluetooth speaker guide awaits with some other discounts worth checking out.

Belkin SoundForm Elite features:

SoundForm Elite has been created in partnership with sound pioneers Devialet to deliver high-fidelity sound for an impactful audio experience. We combined their extraordinary acoustic architecture with fast wireless charging and award-winning design to create a high-performing smart speaker for your home. SoundForm Elite with the Google Assistant allows you to play and control your music while experiencing stunning, room-filling sound throughout your home.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!