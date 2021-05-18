This 6-pack of 1,500-lumen LED bulbs upgrade your garage or workshop for $12.50

Lepro US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 6-pack of its 1,500-lumen LED Light Bulbs for $12.74 Prime shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $17, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked on Amazon. Each bulb offers 1,500-lumens of light, which is quite bright and great for a multitude of scenarios. This takes just 15W of power to use, a massive 85% reduction from what traditional bulbs would require. With six included in today’s purchase, there’s enough bulbs here to outfit your garage and basement with brighter lighting. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 1,700 happy customers.

On a tighter budget? Well, this Westinghouse LED bulb is just $2.50 and saves you quite a bit. Not only is the overall cost lower per bulb, but so is the total electrical usage. These clock in at just 6W of power used to generate the 480-lumens of light. This is around a 68% reduction in total light output compared to today’s lead deal, but is perfect for desk lamps or hallways that don’t need to be quite as bright.

Need something more colorful? Well, earlier today, we spotted a discount on Govee’s 16.4-foot RGB LED strip. It’s water-resistant, remote-controlled, and ready to upgrade your outdoor living space with ease. Given that it’s just $10, it’s a no-brainer purchase if you’re after a colorful experience in any area of your home.

More on Lepro’s LED Lights:

11000 Hours Lifespan – Each bulb is expected to last over 10 years (based on 3 hours/day), saving you the cost and hassle of frequent bulb replacement.

Save 85% on Energy – 15-Watt LED provides 1500 lumens of white light, which is equivalent to a 100 watt incandescent bulb, saving you 85% in energy use.

Standard E26 Base – Easily screw into any kind of light fixture with medium screw base. Widely used in table lamps, floor lamps and open pendant fixtures for your bedroom, living room, dining room or anywhere for home or commercial use.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!