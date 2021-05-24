Amazon Basics string lights up to 30% off: 48-foot Edison-style $52 + more from $19

Amazon is now offering up to 30% off its Amazon Basics string lights. Deals start from $19, but the standout option here is the Amazon Basics 48-foot LED String Lights for $52. Regularly as much as $66, the last time we saw this go for less when at the beginning of the year with today’s offer being the lowest we have tracked since the weather started to warm up. A perfect option for illuminating the patio or indoor spaces, it includes 16 Edison-style bulbs hung every 3-feet across the 48-foot black cable. Each bulbs has a 15,000 hour lifespan and provide a soft white light for your family summer get togethers. Rated 4+ stars from 350 Amazon customers. More details below.

While they don’t ship with the Edison-style bulbs, a great way to achieve a similar vibe without spending nearly as much is with this 48-foot run of Govee Outdoor String Lights. It sells for under $29 Prime shipped and carries a solid 4+ star rating from over 580 Amazon customers.

Check out these Star Wars dusk-to-dawn night light deals from $6 as well as this 2-pack of solar-powered outdoor LED lights for just $15. Then head over to our smart home deal hub to make your summer lighting and outdoor experience even more intelligent at a discount including up to $50 off ecobee’s smart light Switch+ with HomeKit, 50% off Arlo Pro 3 HomeKit Camera Systems, and Dyson’s smart adjustable Lightcycle lamp, just to name a few. Then go hit up today’s Green Deals roundup for more environmentally-friendly outdoor gear.

48-foot commercial grade outdoor string lights, includes 16 LED Edison S14 shape bulbs; UL listed with 1 bulb every 3 feet

With a life of 15,000 hours, the bulb will last over 13.7 years (based on 3 hours of use each day)

With a correlated color temperature of 2700 kelvin, the string lights provide a soft white light, creating a warm ambiance for any patio, pergola or outdoor setting

This LED string light uses only 16 watts of energy (1 watt per bulb)

