Beats Solo Pro Headphones deliver ANC, Apple’s H1 chip, more at an Amazon low of $149

-
Reg. $300 $149

Amazon currently offers the the Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $149 shipped. Normally fetching as much as $300, today’s offer under cuts what you’ll pay on other styles by $55 and marks a new all-time low at Amazon.

Beats Solo Pro come equipped with upwards of 22-hour music playback alongside all of the brand’s usual design notes. On top of Apple’s H1 chip for fast pairing, you’ll also be able to count on active noise cancellation to block out the world around you when it’s time to focus. Over 2,800 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating, largely agreeing with the positive sentiment we were left with in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

If the added Beats polish and more premium design isn’t doing anything for you, going with the highly-rated TaoTronics ANC Bluetooth Headphones at $50 is a great way to save even more. You’re still going to be able to enjoy a similar distraction-free listening experience, but without the same audio fidelity or build quality found on the featured pair of cans.

While you’ll find plenty of other ways to elevate your listening experience at a discount in our headphones guide, a particularly notable offer we’re still tracking has brought Sennheiser’s Momentum 2 Earbuds to an Amazon all-time low at $50 off. These deliver a true wireless design alongside active noise cancelation and a novel fabric-wrapped case to complete the package.

Beats Solo Pro Headphones feature:

Get inspired with Solo Pro noise cancelling wireless headphones. To deliver sound how you want it, Solo Pro features two listening modes: Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency. Beats’ Pure ANC gives you the space to create with fully immersive sound, while Transparency helps you stay aware of your surroundings.

