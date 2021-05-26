Amazon-renewed Ninja Foodi 6.5-quart Multi-Cooker now down at $100 shipped (Orig. $230)

Woot via Amazon is now offering the Ninja Foodi 6.5-quart Multi-Cooker (OP300) for $99.99 shipped in renewed condition. Originally $230, and currently on sale for $170 at Walmart, today’s offer is slightly below our previous refurbished mentions and the lowest we can find. More than capable of pressure cooking, this model can also roast, bake, broil, and air fry as well. The 6.5-quart ceramic-coated pot features a non-stick treatment as well as a PTFE/PFOA-free design alongside a similar 4-quart “cook & crisp” basket large enough to carry a “5-pound chicken or 3-pounds of french fries.” Rated 4+ stars and ships with the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee. More details below.

While you won’t get the built-in air frying feature, you could save some cash and score one of the popular Instant Pot model starting at around $69. The larger 6-quart come closer to $80 or so, but you’re still getting a fantastic multi-cooker here for less. They carry best-seller status at Amazon alongside an impressive 4+ star rating from over 157,000 customers.

We are also still tracking a notable Amazon offer on a brand new Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker with air frying right here as well as even more in our home goods guide. Those include Kamado Joe’s Jr. Charcoal Grill, these OtterBox Trooper Softside Coolers, and even the Vicks Personal Steam Inhaler, just to name a few.

More on the Ninja Foodi 6.5-quart Multi-Cooker:

This Ninja Certified Remanufactured Product shows limited or no wear, and includes all original accessories and is covered by a 90 Day Limited Warranty from the date of purchase.

The Ninja Foodi?The Pressure Cooker That Crisps. Pressure Cooker, Air Fryer,

TenderCrisper TenderCrisp Technology allows you to quickly cook ingredients, then the Crisping Lid gives your meals a crispy, golden finish.

Pressure cook up to 70% faster versus traditional cooking methods.* Air fry with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods.** *Versus slow-cooked, braised, or low-simmer recipes **Tested against hand-cut, deep-fried french fries.

