Save up to $170 on OtterBox Trooper Softside Coolers today + more outdoor gear from $19

Woot is now offering up to 57% off OtterBox outdoor gear and coolers. One standout is the 30-quart OtterBox Trooper Softside Cooler for $129.99 shipped. Now fetching $300 directly from OtterBox, this is up to $170 in savings, matching our previous mention, and the lowest total we can find. A great option for folks headed out on summertime adventures to the lake house, out in the woods, or just about anywhere, this soft side cooler can be lugged around like a backpack or slung over your shoulder. The 30-quart capacity features a food-grade liner alongside a host of water resistant pockets, thermal insulation, and a “sold, heavy duty base” for added stability. It ships with a bottle opener accessory and a 1-year warranty from OtterBox. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

If your summer adventures or tailgate get-togethers aren’t quite hardcore enough to warrant a $130 cooler, check out the Arctic Zone Titan Deep Freeze Zipperless models. Starting from around $35 shipped at Amazon, they carry stellar ratings from over 23,000 customers and come in various sizes to suit your personal needs. No, they aren’t quite as robust or feature rich as the today’s OtterBox offers, but they will get the job done for casual outings and light camping trips.

Then dive into the rest of today’s Woot OtterBox event with deals starting from $19 on tumblers, food jars, and other gear to have you ready for camping season.

You’ll also want to check out this ongoing deal on LEXIVON’s 9-inch camping hatchet alongside everything else in our sports and outdoor adventure deal hub. Deals on a wide range of pocket knives and multi-tools are still live from $7 as well as these mini pocket knife keychains and SOG’s 4-in-1 Tactical Pen, just to name a few.

More ont he OtterBox Trooper Cooler:

30 qt capacity with food-grade liner

Quickly convert from shoulder carry to backpack carry

Wide opening for easy access

Leakproof seal secures contents

Accessory mounting system

Water resistant exterior pockets

Premium grade thermal insulation

Keeps ice up to 3+ days

Solid, heavy-duty base

Bottle Opener accessory included

Heavy-duty base covers bottom to protect from abrasion

Largemouth opening makes for easy loading and unloading

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!