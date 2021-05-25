FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to $170 on OtterBox Trooper Softside Coolers today + more outdoor gear from $19

-
Home GoodsSports-FitnesswootOtterBox
57% off From $19

Woot is now offering up to 57% off OtterBox outdoor gear and coolers. One standout is the 30-quart OtterBox Trooper Softside Cooler for $129.99 shipped. Now fetching $300 directly from OtterBox, this is up to $170 in savings, matching our previous mention, and the lowest total we can find. A great option for folks headed out on summertime adventures to the lake house, out in the woods, or just about anywhere, this soft side cooler can be lugged around like a backpack or slung over your shoulder. The 30-quart capacity features a food-grade liner alongside a host of water resistant pockets, thermal insulation, and a “sold, heavy duty base” for added stability. It ships with a bottle opener accessory and a 1-year warranty from OtterBox. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below. 

If your summer adventures or tailgate get-togethers aren’t quite hardcore enough to warrant a $130 cooler, check out the Arctic Zone Titan Deep Freeze Zipperless models. Starting from around $35 shipped at Amazon, they carry stellar ratings from over 23,000 customers and come in various sizes to suit your personal needs. No, they aren’t quite as robust or feature rich as the today’s OtterBox offers, but they will get the job done for casual outings and light camping trips. 

Then dive into the rest of today’s Woot OtterBox event with deals starting from $19 on tumblers, food jars, and other gear to have you ready for camping season.

You’ll also want to check out this ongoing deal on LEXIVON’s 9-inch camping hatchet alongside everything else in our sports and outdoor adventure deal hub. Deals on a wide range of pocket knives and multi-tools are still live from $7 as well as these mini pocket knife keychains and SOG’s 4-in-1 Tactical Pen, just to name a few. 

More ont he OtterBox Trooper Cooler:

  • 30 qt capacity with food-grade liner
  • Quickly convert from shoulder carry to backpack carry
  • Wide opening for easy access
  • Leakproof seal secures contents
  • Accessory mounting system
  • Water resistant exterior pockets
  • Premium grade thermal insulation
  • Keeps ice up to 3+ days
  • Solid, heavy-duty base
  • Bottle Opener accessory included
  • Heavy-duty base covers bottom to protect from abrasion
  • Largemouth opening makes for easy loading and unloading

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

woot OtterBox

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Regularly up to $30 iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermomet...
Insignia 1-Tap Beverage Cooler Kegerator now $170 off +...
Track summer weight loss journeys with the eufy Smart S...
Upgrade to Kamado Joe’s Jr. Charcoal Grill at a l...
Amazon will sell you 20 of its 36-inch bungee cords for...
Tackle at-home repairs with this 39-piece tool kit for ...
LG CordZero Cordless Stick Vacuum with 80-min. dual-bat...
Home Depot takes up to $500 off electric tools, riding ...
Show More Comments

Related

OtterBox MagSafe car mounts now available, will fasten iPhone 12 to dashboard, vent, more

Order Now! Learn More

OtterBox announces new MagSafe Wallet and Folio for iPhone 12

Buy now Learn More

Celebrate Dad with Dick’s Sporting Goods Father’s Day Guide: Nike, YETI, more from $20

Learn More

All-new Cooler Master Connect Stand keeps network thermals in check with an integrated fan

Order Now! Learn More
Orig. $800+

Google’s unlocked Pixel 3 Smartphones are now starting from just $160 shipped

From $160 Learn More
Reg. $50

Tribit’s highly-rated StormBox Micro Speaker has dropped to $32.50 (Save 35%)

$32.50 Learn More
Reg. $30

Regularly up to $30 iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer now extra 15% off at $17

$17 Learn More
25% off

Save 25% on this fully-adjustable aluminum tablet stand at just $13.50 on Amazon

$13.50 Learn More