Upgrade to Kamado Joe's Jr. Charcoal Grill at a low of $299 (Save $100)

Walmart is offering the Kamado Joe Jr. Charcoal Grill for $299 shipped. Matched at Amazon, but there’s currently a 1- to 2-month shipping delay there. That’s $100 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If you love summer cookouts, it may be time to upgrade your current setup. The Kamado Joe Jr. Charcoal Grill is a premium 13.5-inch ceramic grill that’s accompanied by a standout design. It provides a 148.5-square inch surface, leaving you with plenty of room to cook for friends and family. A thick-walled, heat-resistant shell ensures that smoke and moisture are locked in “at any temperature.” Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If the grill above is overkill for your needs, consider Cuisinart’s 14-inch Portable Charcoal Grill at $21 Prime shipped. Despite wielding a portable form factor, this unit is fully capable of cooking your next meal. It spans just 14.5 by 14.5 by 15 inches and weighs in at a mere 2 pounds. Well over 5,500 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.3/5 star rating.

Since you’re here, you may also want to peek at these OtterBox Trooper Softside Coolers and other outdoor gear from $19 and Char-Broil’s 5-burner gas grill at $178.50. Plus, you can also cash in on a variety of other discounts like 20 of Amazon’s 36-inch bungee cords at under $1 each, a list of electric tools, riding mowers, and more up to $500 off, and even this sofa for $278 shipped.

Kamado Joe Jr. Charcoal Grill features:

The unique kamado cooking experience is portable with Kamado Joes innovative Joe Jr. Perfect for tailgates, picnics, pool parties, camping, and more, Joe Jr. weighs only 68 pounds and boasts a 148.5 square inch cooking surface – ample space for a full beer-can chicken with vegetables. The thick-walled ceramic body locks in heat, moisture, and flavor, and the heat deflector plate allows cooks to experiment with indirect heat for more flexible cooking.

