Ninja’s 6-qt. Foodi 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker with air frying and more now $180 shipped (Reg. $230)

Amazon is now offering the Ninja OP302 Foodi 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker for $179.99 shipped. That’s $50 off the regular $230 price tag, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. Not to be confused with the very similar Ninja OP301 (also marked down to $180 at Target), the OP302 features an additional dehydration feature. While today’s deal is even more than most Instant Pot options, most of those multi-cookers can’t also accomodate air frying without purchasing an additional $80 lid attachment. If you’re in the market for the ultimate at-home multi cooking solution, the Ninja OP302 might very well be it, and especially so at this price. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

As we mentioned above, you can just as easily score an Instant Pot multi-cooker for about $100 less than today’s lead deal. Providing you don’t need the air frying feature, or already have a dedicated unit to handle those tasks, the Instant Pot Duo Plus 6-quart 9-in-1 is a great way to achieve similar results without forking out nearly as much cash. It also carries 4+ star ratings from over 33,000 Amazon customers.

We also have some great standalone air fryers on sale from $35 today alongside everything else in our home goods guide. That includes KitchenAid’s highly-rated carbon steel dish rack, this deal on brim’s temperature-controlled gooseneck kettle, and the Whynter stainless steel refrigerator. Just be sure to check out our ongoing Monoprice Sous Vide Cooker and Cuisinart cast iron grilling gear deals as well.

More on the Ninja OP302 Foodi 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker:

Tender crisp technology allows you to quickly cook ingredients, then the crisping lid gives your meals a crispy, golden finish

Pressure cook upto 70 % faster versus traditional cooking methods; Air fry with upto 75 % less fat than traditional frying methods; Versus slow cooked, braised, or low simmer recipes tested against hand cut, deep fried french fries

6.5 quart ceramic coated pot: Nonstick, PTFE/PFOA free, and easy to clean; Enough capacity to cook a roast for your family.To clean the pressure lid, hand-wash in warm, soapy water

