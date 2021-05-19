FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Ninja’s 6-qt. Foodi 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker with air frying and more now $180 shipped (Reg. $230)

-
AmazonHome GoodsNinja
Reg. $230 $180

Amazon is now offering the Ninja OP302 Foodi 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker for $179.99 shipped. That’s $50 off the regular $230 price tag, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. Not to be confused with the very similar Ninja OP301 (also marked down to $180 at Target), the OP302 features an additional dehydration feature. While today’s deal is even more than most Instant Pot options, most of those multi-cookers can’t also accomodate air frying without purchasing an additional $80 lid attachment. If you’re in the market for the ultimate at-home multi cooking solution, the Ninja OP302 might very well be it, and especially so at this price. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,500 Amazon customers. More details below. 

As we mentioned above, you can just as easily score an Instant Pot multi-cooker for about $100 less than today’s lead deal. Providing you don’t need the air frying feature, or already have a dedicated unit to handle those tasks, the Instant Pot Duo Plus 6-quart 9-in-1 is a great way to achieve similar results without forking out nearly as much cash. It also carries 4+ star ratings from over 33,000 Amazon customers. 

We also have some great standalone air fryers on sale from $35 today alongside everything else in our home goods guide. That includes KitchenAid’s highly-rated carbon steel dish rack, this deal on brim’s temperature-controlled gooseneck kettle, and the Whynter stainless steel refrigerator. Just be sure to check out our ongoing Monoprice Sous Vide Cooker and Cuisinart cast iron grilling gear deals as well. 

More on the Ninja OP302 Foodi 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker:

  • Tender crisp technology allows you to quickly cook ingredients, then the crisping lid gives your meals a crispy, golden finish
  • Pressure cook upto 70 % faster versus traditional cooking methods; Air fry with upto 75 % less fat than traditional frying methods; Versus slow cooked, braised, or low simmer recipes tested against hand cut, deep fried french fries
  • 6.5 quart ceramic coated pot: Nonstick, PTFE/PFOA free, and easy to clean; Enough capacity to cook a roast for your family.To clean the pressure lid, hand-wash in warm, soapy water

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Ninja

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Embrace your robotic future with the Husqvarna Automowe...
FLIR One Pro LT Lightning thermal camera drops to Amazo...
Assemble an Amazon low on LEGO’s Technic Porsche ...
Set your style apart with these Diesel watches from $84...
eero Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Systems return to the best prices of ...
Score some Philips Fidelio Open-Air Headphones for Hi-F...
Save up to $50 on highly-rated air fryers today: 3.4-qt...
HP’s 2020 Chromebook plunges to new all-time low ...
Show More Comments

Related

$45 off

Insignia’s 8-quart multi cooker prepares the family feast for you, now just $50 (Reg. $120)

$50 Learn More
Reg. $70

Prep the meats for summer BBQs: Monoprice Sous Vide Cooker now $47 shipped (Reg. $70)

$47 Learn More
Save $182

Embrace your robotic future with the Husqvarna Automower at $1,017.50 (Save $181)

$1,017.50 Learn More
In-stock!

Switch Online members can now purchase Nintendo’s wireless SNES controller for $35

$35 Learn More
Amazon low

FLIR One Pro LT Lightning thermal camera drops to Amazon low for iOS devices at $249

$249 Learn More
Save 20%

Assemble an Amazon low on LEGO’s Technic Porsche 911 race car at $120 (Save 20%), more

From $16 Learn More
32% off

Set your style apart with these Diesel watches from $84 (Up to 32% off)

From $84 Learn More

Celebrate Dad with Dick’s Sporting Goods Father’s Day Guide: Nike, YETI, more from $20

Learn More