DiscountMags has now kicked of its magazine Deals of the Week sale and it has got some great deals in it. Alongside solid price drops on Vogue and Consumer Reports, we are also now tracking Men’s and Women’s Health down at $4.50 per year. Free shipping is available every month on all titles with no sales tax and zero auto renewals. A perfect chance to adorn your coffee or patio table with some reading material for the summer, each of these titles can be sent a different address for simple remote gifting as well. Hit the jump for more details.

Magazine Deals of the Week

While you can really cannot go wrong in today’s magazine Deals of the Week sale, the real standouts here are Women’s and Men’s Health at $4.50 per year each. Regularly as much as $18 per year, Women’s Health is currently on sale for $6 at Amazon while Men’s Health is fetching $7. Today’s deals are the lowest we can find and among the best we have tracked all year outside of more expensive bundle offers. Women’s Health features product recommendations from experienced editors, reporting on food, fitness, and fashion, as well as “actionable and practical advice for her wellness journey.”

Browse through the rest of the magazine Deals of the Week sale right here and then head over to our media deal hub for even more discounted entertainment products. Hit up our our May reading list and go score your Amazon First Reads May eBook freebies before you check out these ongoing deals on Sonic Encyclo-speed-ia hardcover collectible coffee table book bundles at up to 30% off.

More on Women’s Health Magazine:

Empowering women to be the smartest, strongest versions of themselves through actionable and practical advice for her wellness journey. Product recommendations from experienced editors and fresh voices. Creative, inspirational, and educational visual content. Inspirational content for the modern woman. Thoroughly researched insightful reporting on food, fitness, and fashion.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!